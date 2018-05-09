FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, U.N. World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley poses for a photo beside his agency's logo at the agency's headquarters in New York. Beasley is telling world leaders that the only way to end global hunger is to end conflicts, which would also free up billions of dollars to build roads and infrastructure and promote economic growth in all developing countries.
Former SC Gov. Beasley visiting North Korea for UN food agency

By Associated Press

May 09, 2018 02:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A former South Carolina governor is spending some time in North Korea this week.

The U.N. World Food Programme says Executive Director David Beasley starts a four-day visit to the country Tuesday.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley recommended her fellow former South Carolina governor for the job helping the international organization distribute food around the world.

Beasley served as South Carolina governor from 1995 to 1999 and has worked on a number of humanitarian and public policy projects since leaving office.

The U.N. says the World Food Programme delivers food to nearly 100 million people in 80 countries around the world, often fighting corruption and terrorism to help the hungry.

