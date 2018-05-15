Almost all Republican candidates for SC governor make pitches to Greenville tea party

Seeking to take advantage of Gov. Henry McMaster's absence, his four Republican rivals took part in a forum Monday night hosted by the Greenville tea party.
McMaster was invited to the event but decided campaign in Charleston instead.
Greenville tea party Chairman Pressley Stutts placed a cutout of a smiling McMaster between his Republican challengers at the Zen meeting venue in downtown Greenville. Those challengers are Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree, Charleston attorney Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.
At one point during the debate, a question was posed to the governor. His "response" consisted of a sound effect of crickets.
Bryant, McGill, Templeton and Warren each sought to portray themselves as fiscal and social conservatives.
"I'm a conservative activist just like you," Bryant told the audience. He also vowed to restore integrity in state government.
Templeton, who led two state agencies under former Gov. Nikki Haley, said she is the "only person that Nikki Haley and Donald Trump has offered a job."
Warren described himself as "businessman, a conservative and a Marine.”
“We need someone with courage to fight for all of you, to take on the special interests," he said.
McGill said he is running for governor because of his belief in public service.
Each of the candidates agreed on several issues that they were asked about, including creating legislative term limits, eliminating all state funding to Planned Parenthood and increasing school choice.
Warren said more than half of the state money allocated to education in South Carolina never makes it into classrooms.
"If our education system was a charity, every secretary of state would put it out of business," Warren said.
Bryant was the only candidate at the event who voiced support offshore energy exploration along South Carolina's coastline.
He also said he would be willing to abolish the state's income tax in a "skinny minute."
McGill, who is a former Democrat, was asked about changing parties. He noted that former President Ronald Reagan also switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
Templeton said the next governor will have a number of problems to tackle.
"South Carolina is one of the most conservative states in the nation but the good ol’ boys are in charge," she said. "As a result prisoners are jumping the fence, it is too politically incorrect to protect our history and our monuments, it is easier to sit on the couch and collect welfare than to take one of the 60,000 open jobs in South Carolina and idle hands lead to an opioid epidemic.“
The tea party released results of a straw poll from the forum after the event ended. Warren finished in first with almost 40 percent, followed by Bryant at nearly 31 percent. A total of 188 people participated in the poll.
In addition to the five Republicans in the race, three Democrats are running for governor: Charleston consultant Phil Noble, state Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.
Voters will cast their ballots in the state's Democratic and Republican primaries on June 12. Each party's nominee will compete in the Nov. 6 general election along with American Party candidate Martin Barry.
