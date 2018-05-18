SC teen politicos forge respect, friendship across the aisle

In this May 14, 2018, photo provided by Patrick Kelly, Blythewood High School seniors Will Galloway, left, and Lauren McDowell, right, pose alongside their AP Government teacher Patrick Kelly in Blythewood, S.C. The graduating students, each of whom founded Republican and Democrat clubs at their school, have developed a friendship despite their political differences, a relationship they say has taught them that it's not only possible but also important to be able to see issues from another's point of view. (Patrick Kelly via AP)