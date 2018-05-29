Fixing roads key to Lexington County Council election

Whether for safety, growth or beauty, Lexington County Council candidates are promising to fix the roads.





While all candidates The State interviewed said they wanted to fix the county's roads, they varied on which roads should be prioritized and how it should be funded.

The call for better roads is nothing new, but it comes amid a spike in deaths on Lexington County roads. Throughout roads in the county, 34 people have been killed in auto accidents this year. However, Lexington County is only responsible for the condition of some of those roads; the state oversees the rest.

Being a mostly conservative county, and with all of the candidates being Republicans, the June 12 primary will decide the next council member for each open seat.

Here are the candidates, their districts and how they plan to fix roads:

District 2 (Batesburg-Leesville, Gilbert, west Lake Murray)

Jeff Sarokas: At the rate Lexington County is growing, it will need not only improved roads, but also other infrastructure such as more sewers, Sarokas said. Rather than raising taxes, Sarokas said he would fund infrastructure improvements by spending a portion of the county reserve, which he says has more money than necessary, and by possibly charging "impact fees" or building fees on new development.

"We need to plan. We need to prepare for what's over the horizon," said Sarokas, who owns a company that handles billing for the ambulance industry.

Larry Brigham: The four-year incumbent pointed to the ongoing widening of a 3- to 4-mile stretch of U.S. 1 as an example of the type of infrastructure improvements the public should expect if he is re-elected. The financial planner and insurance salesman also said he wants to pave dirt roads, "manage" development through zoning and encourage commercial and residential growth in the district.

Frank Townsend: Unimproved roads in the western region of the county, such as Dixie Red Road, need the most attention, Townsend said. Townsend, who lost his county council seat in 2014 to Brigham, said he would fund the project through reducing wasteful spending. Townsend, pastor of Concord Baptist Church, said he observed wasteful spending when he was a councilman from 2010 to 2014 but would not elaborate on what wasteful spending he saw nor what wasteful spending he would cut. When asked why, he said he would talk about wasteful spending "when I feel it would do me the most good to reach out with it."

District 7 (Seven Oaks and part of Irmo)

Beth Carrigg : Priorities include revitalizing the St. Andrews Road corridor, resurfacing roads in District 7 and adding "streetscaping" — or beautification — to existing roads, Carrigg said. In lieu of raising taxes, the sometimes-controversial former clerk of court would shift money spent on the community center and Lake Murray to pay for road improvements.

Lloyd Higbe: Lexington County streets need repaving, and beautification, not just pothole repair, said Higbe, a developer and frequent presence at Lexington County Council meetings. That should be paid for by sending less money on regional initiatives, cutting funding for less crucial infrastructure projects and pressuring the state to give Lexington County "its fair share" of infrastructure funding.

District 8 (West Columbia, parts of Lexington, Oak Grove)

Charles Crouch: Lexington County needs to fix its roads and pay for road improvements and add more first responders with a new tax. Crouch, a credit manager for a distributing company, also said he would pressure the state for more infrastructure funding. He rejected the idea that cutting waste would be enough to pay for infrastructure improvements, something championed by other candidates.

"Do you have to raise taxes periodically? Yeah, you have to," Crouch said.

Glen Conwell: Lexington County needs to increase pressure on the state to increase the amount of money it gives Lexington County for infrastructure improvements, the former school board member said. If the county can't get money there, he said, he would consider a new tax, but prefers not to raise taxes. As for the improvements themselves, Conwell said they should not displace county residents.

Ned Tolar: Revenue from impact fees and cutting other expenses should be used to pay for infrastructure improvements, the four-year incumbent Tolar said. Expenses to be cut should include using an in-house legal team, sending less money to regional initiatives such as the Central South Carolina Alliance, which he said isn't giving Lexington County its money's worth.

"We send a lot of money over the river and don't get much back," said Tolar, who works at a property management company.