Winners and losers in the GOP debate for SC governor

The State asked three political scientists for their assessment on Wednesday's Republican debate for governor.
The debate was the first time all five candidates — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his challengers, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former state Sen. Yancey McGill, Catherine Templeton and John Warren — met on the same stage.
Here’s what the College of Charleston’s Jordan Ragusa, York Technical College's Rick Whisonant and retired Clemson University professor Dave Woodard said about the candidates' performance:
Best line or moment
Ragusa: "In the opening remarks, I loved McMaster’s line that you 'don’t fire a coach and put in a rookie when your team is winning.' It was both folksy and reinforced one of his campaign themes. And in the last 10 minutes, Templeton had a great response to a question about eliminating governing agencies, flipping it on its head by asking which ones we should keep. It helped her avoid a question that has challenged other politicians (cough, cough, Rick Perry) while also striking a conservative tone."
Whisonant: Templeton, commenting on state Sen. Hugh Leatherman's "slush fund," a reference to a powerful transportation funding committee that the Florence Republican sits on.
Woodard: "The best line of the night was from Kevin Bryant who asked — and interrupted — McMaster to ask him why he didn't have teeth in his note about not funding Planned Parenthood. Bryant looked better on stage than he is in the polls."
Worst line or moment
Ragusa: "Although no one line or moment stood out as uniquely bad, McMaster may want to re-word his answer on Planned Parenthood. After Warren challenged the governor’s initial claim that he worked to defund the organization, McMaster clarified that he 'asked permission… from the federal government' to limit the organization’s funding. Given South Carolina’s history, that phrasing may not be tough enough for some."
Woodard: "The worst line had to be anything Yancy McGill said. He's a throwback to the South Carolina that many people want to forget, and he had to be cut off on just about every one of his answers. On TV he looks like the old 'Foghorn Leghorn' politician ... who was full of hot air."
Who won and why
Ragusa: "Although McMaster executed his game plan very well by staying above the fray, Templeton won the debate. She threaded the needle in two ways. First, in her criticism of Gov. McMaster while simultaneously striking a hopeful tone by tying herself to former-Gov. Nikki Haley. And second, with tough answers on questions about crime and abortion while also coming off as compassionate in reference to the birth of her twin children. All in all, an 'A' for Templeton and an 'A-' for McMaster."
Whisonant: "Kevin Bryant. He did a better job in presenting the conservative view on all issues: free market, consumer choice."
Woodard: "Henry McMaster deserves the prize for first because he didn't mess up. A frontrunner doesn't want to debate, and when he does he often looks small. Henry didn't look big, but he didn't mess up. He did well on advocating for gubernatorial power and reform. ... Kevin Bryant had the best moment of the debate when he took on Henry McMaster and questioned him. Warren was a Marine. I think he learned his duty well, but as the guy who is supposed to be surging, he needs a 'charisma pill.' Catherine Templeton gets a solid C+."
Comments