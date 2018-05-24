'Mansplaining' and the NFL. Who won the Democratic debate for SC governor?

The State asked three political scientists for their assessment of Thursday's Democratic debate for S.C. governor.
The debate, at Clemson University, included all three candidates for the Democratic nomination: Charleston businessman Phil Noble, Columbia attorney and state representative James Smith, and Florence anti-trust attorney Marguerite Willis.
Here’s what the College of Charleston’s Jordan Ragusa, York Technical College's Rick Whisonant and Francis Marion University's David White said about the candidates' performance:
Best line or moment
Ragusa: "Noble had a great joke on the NFL protests saying, 'The second American who showed up (in this country) protested what the first American was doing.' With this line, Noble disarmed an explosive issue while also reinforcing his support for the First Amendment. Coming in a close second was Willis, who hit (President) Donald Trump and (S.C. Gov.) Henry McMaster on the NFL issue as well. It’s puzzling that it took three Democrats — in a Democratic primary debate — so long to hit a deeply unpopular president and the opposing party’s governor — and possible general election rival."
Whisonant: The best moment was Noble saying he was "amused by Smith’s dashing back from military service to say he won on education. 'If that is a win, I do not know what the hell losing looks like.' Noble stated time and time again the system is broken, rotten and corrupt without specifics on how to fix the system. 'Plantation politics' is to be blamed. Willis stated many times of the need to provide needed education, expansion of Medicaid, and economic development in the rural areas. Helping and advocating for women’s issues. The state is good at fishing for whales but needs to fish for bream."
White: "I thought (Willis') mocking of Gov. McMaster's pandering to Trump by saying, 'Please, please, please' but then going zero for three in his presidential requests was a pretty good hit on the incumbent Republican governor. Another good line was when Noble answered regarding kneeling and the national anthem. After saying that protest was in our blood, he added that the NFL was not the purview of the governor of South Carolina, basically arguing that there were other important issues the candidates needed to focus on."
Worst line or moment
Ragusa: "I thought there were two worst lines, and they were one in the same. Early in the debate, Smith criticized Willis for 'not paying attention' on the V.C. Summer nuclear plant issue, and later he 'explained' to her that the state Legislature is controlled by Republicans. In a Democratic primary, with a large female voting bloc, it isn’t a good look to repeatedly 'mansplain' your female opponent."
Whisonant: "Noble saying that he would not fire teachers when advocating calling in the SWAT team for accountability of teachers — and stating in the past that a third of teachers need to be fired."
White: "While I understood his point, and he eventually made his case using actual data from Volvo, when I heard Noble say that, 'Our people can't do the jobs,' I thought to myself, that would make a good sound bite — in an opponent's TV or radio ad."
Who won and why
Ragusa: "Noble started the debate on top and never looked back. He hit his rivals in his opening remarks for being a 'career politician' and a 'corporate lawyer,' effective contrasts in a three-way primary. His opponents didn’t do enough of the same. Noble hit that theme later when he followed up on a spat between Smith and Willis, saying they were 'both right… and they’re both wrong.' "
Whisonant: "Smith won the debate. He was able to maintain his front-running position by not making any mistake even though being attacked by Noble and Willis throughout the debate. Smith responded to the attacks by bringing up his introducing or supporting bills to improve the state’s infrastructure, education, energy reform, bonds to higher education and school safety as a member of the minority party — emphasizing that he is the only one that can win in November. Smith was making sure everyone knew of his military record ... to help him in the general election to get the moderate voters."
White: "Honestly, I thought they all did fairly well, with no major gaffes. I can see each of their supporters claiming victory.
"Noble's theme throughout the night was that the current political system is broken and in need of a total change. He hit on this repeatedly and consistently, referring to the Columbia deal-making as 'plantation politics' when discussing the state's Department of Transportation. He certainly made a strong case as the anti-establishment candidate.
"Willis is the other anti-establishment candidate, and she was specific in trying to rally support from all the people who can't stand the current president of the United States.
"Smith focused on his government experience in the state Legislature and made certain we knew that he served the country in Afghanistan, the latter proving useful tonight as he took incoming (fire) from both Noble and Willis. I thought he handled most of the attacks well in his rebuttals, and he referred to actual legislation he has worked on a number of times. But I also think these questions from his opponents were legitimate given his 22 years in the state Legislature."
