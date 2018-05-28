A sink hole near a major SC bridge is causing alarm. Should it be?

A sink hole that has formed next to a piling holding up an exit ramp on a major S.C. bridge was making news Monday.

The hole was next to an exit ramp of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, the sweeping suspension bridge that spans the Cooper River, connecting the Charleston peninsula to Mount Pleasant.

But the S.C. Department of Transportation says the hole is not a problem.





In a news release issued Monday, the agency said it wanted to "assure the public that there is no structural problem with the ramp on the Mount Pleasant side of the Ravenel Bridge near the Mount Pleasant Park."

"A small void appeared recently adjacent to one of the piers supporting the off-ramp," DOT said.

The agency has been looking into why the hole formed for over a month and believes it is connected to the construction at the park, the agency said, adding "workers from the town fill in this hole each time rain reopens it."

DOT staff plan to meet with the town this week about it.

The pilings supporting the bridge were driven 120 feet into the ground, the release says.

DOT sent out the news release after several news outlets wrote about the hole, including the political blog Fits News, which referred to a woman's Facebook post where she posted images of the hole and expressed concern about it saying, " 'Houston, we have a problem.' Charleston, I mean!"

The woman said the hole was about 3 feet wide. Comments on her post, which had 4,378 shares by Monday evening, also expressed concerns about the safety of the bridge.

News of the hole comes as the Lowcountry deals with a major problem with another bridge. This month, DOT closed the westbound lanes of Wando Bridge on I-526 to traffic when they discovered a support cable had snapped.