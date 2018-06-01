How a political newcomer could get SC's 2nd highest office

If a running mate is supposed to balance a ticket, Gov. Henry McMaster's pick for lieutenant governor this election may be the perfect counterweight to his lengthy legal and political resume in Columbia.
Pamela Evette is an Ohio native who now calls Travelers Rest home in the heavily Republican Upstate. She is a wife, a mom and a successful businesswoman who runs a payroll company that generates more than $1 billion in revenue annually.
She's also a political newcomer whose inexperience may show at times.
“She was recommended to me by a lot of mutual friends," McMaster told a group of business leaders in Greenville earlier this year. “She is the real deal. She brings a business understanding and approach that is really superior."
Evette said she was swayed as much by McMaster's folksy charm as by his unbending aversion to taxes and pride in his home state of South Carolina.
"He always asked about my kids," said Evette, who has a 21-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 19 and 11. “He is a very conservative Southern gentleman to say the least.
“I really liked him because every time I heard him talk he just was so passionate about the state, how much he loved the state. It endeared me to him.”
Evette also recalled a comment by McMaster that reminded her of her late father, Emil Gajoch, a second-generation Polish immigrant who worked as a tool and die maker.
“My dad and I were very close," she said. "My dad used to tell us that nobody does anything on their own.”
During a conversation about her daughter, Evette said the governor told her that "nobody ever got anywhere without somebody reaching out and helping."
“The fact that he said that just kind of like stopped me in my tracks, because it is something that I heard growing up my whole life," Evette said.
McMaster and Evette, both ardent supporters of President Donald Trump, began their political courtship at Trump's inauguration. Months later, during a meeting at the governor's mansion, Evette accepted McMaster's offer to join his ticket in an election that marks the first time that candidates for South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor are running as a team.
The road toward what they hope is a successful partnership has been a learning experience for Evette, who according to friends always speaks plainly. Sometimes the effects are unintended.
In March, she and one of McMaster's GOP rivals, Greenville businessman John Warren, spoke to a group of Spartanburg County Republican women at a restaurant. Evette began her remarks by telling the audience about her children and the importance of education.
“We are so fortunate to have such a great educational system. The governor and I have been going around all over the state talking about how great our educational system is," said Evette, who added that she and McMaster "are trying to fight the stereotypes" that high school graduates need four-year degrees.
Her comments were greeted with stony silence.
A few minutes later, Warren said South Carolina's schools are "dead last in the country."
"Somehow we just accept that we're 50th in the country year after year after year in education," Warren said.
A report this year in U.S. News and World Report had South Carolina ranked 48th in the country for education based on a rating system that evaluated 11 metrics. In 2017, South Carolina ranked 50th on the list.
Evette's daughter, Amanda, graduated this spring from the College of Charleston. Her oldest son, Joseph, attends Greenville Technical College.
Her youngest son, Jackson, attends Prince of Peace Catholic School in Taylors, a private school. That's where Evette met Kiera Egan, a friend since their sons began attending four-year-old kindergarten at the school. The boys now are in fifth grade.
Egan, who said family is Evette's top priority, praised the candidate's serious, plain-spoken tone.
"She says what she means and means what she ways," said Egan, who said Evette has a sense of humor, too. "She is always looking for the positive."
A successful businesswoman
Evette grew up with three older brothers.
Her first marriage ended in divorce after eight years. She and Joseph Nesta had two children before splitting up.
"He is a really great guy," Evette said. "It just didn't work out for us."
Nesta donated $3,500, the maximum amount allowed under state law, to the McMaster campaign on Dec. 31, 2017, records show.
"That is how great we get along," Evette said.
Evette, her current husband and their company also each made $3,500 contributions to the McMaster campaign. That is substantially more than the $20 that Evette and her husband each donated to former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2014. Pamela Evette also donated $250 to U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan last year. She and her husband and their company did not contribute to the Trump campaign.
After beginning her career as an accountant, Evette was a single mom working three jobs when she decided to start Quality Business Solutions.
"I would work sometimes until two in the morning,” she told The Greenville News in a 2017 interview.
She and David Evette married 12 years ago. Her 89-year-old mother lives with them on his family's bucolic 200-acre tract near Paris Mountain State Park.
Quality Business Solutions is based in a renovated barn on the property. Four horses and a miniature donkey can be seen grazing in a pasture outside the company's office.
Inside the building, Evette's goldendoodle, Flynn, is regularly fed treats by the staff. Evette's fondness for dogs is a trait she shares with McMaster, who has had a lifelong affinity for bulldogs.
Quality Business Solutions now has more than 30 employees who provide payroll and other services to an array of companies in 49 states.
Evette said her company deals with “businesses of all sizes, from five employees to 60,000 employees.”
“You would think that is such a huge gap, they would all have different problems. But you really find out that the problems are not that different," she said. "They all have a hard time growing. They have a hard time growing because, for one, we end up having a lot of regulation that is put into place and taxes keep going up.”
Last year Quality Business Solutions was named by the Women Presidents Organization and American Express as one of the nation's top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.
Taking the plunge into politics
When McMaster first asked Evette to join his ticket, she told him that she needed to consult with her family.
She said her children and husband were supportive. The idea also appealed to her.
"I have always wanted do something that was bigger... bigger than me,” Evette said. “I wanted to make a bigger impact."
As they drove to Columbia for another meeting with McMaster in late September 2017, Evette said she and her husband agreed that they would wait a little longer — beyond the impending meeting — to make a final decision.
Sitting in the governor's mansion later that day, Evette said she talked about her interest in issues affecting children and the elderly, as well as preventing the passage of laws that "make it difficult for businesses to come here."
Evette said McMaster responded, "Pam, that is exactly what I want. I want to make sure sure we cut taxes."
"So as he's talking to me and talking about what we can do, he says, 'So Pamela, what do you think? Can we do this?' And I went 'Yes!'" she said.
Evette said she then glanced at her husband, who was smiling.
"I realized he was thinking that our plan we had went out the window," she said.
David Evette said he wasn't surprised his wife agreed to join the ticket after McMaster assured her she would play a meaningful role in his administration.
"She didn't want to go to Columbia and just sit behind a desk," he said.
McMaster's campaign waited several weeks before introducing Evette as his running mate at an event in Greenville last November. She said she used that time to prepare for her new role.
“It gave me a chance to do a mind-shift,” she said. “When you’re in business and when you’re a mom, you focus on my kids and my business and what does that mean. Now it is not my kids; it is all of the kids in the state of South Carolina. It is not just my business; it is all of the businesses in the state of South Carolina."
During an interview in her office, Evette was asked about her thoughts on improving some of the state's struggling rural public schools.
"What we need is hope, really, to get people charged up and energized,” she said.
Like McMaster, whose stump speeches are punctuated by cheerful anecdotes about South Carolina being on the verge of great prosperity, Evette seeks to convey a positive tone at campaign events.
At the event in Spartanburg in March, she received applause for her response to a question about Trump.
“I love our president. I championed him from day one," she said.
She also spoke about staying up to watch the results on election night even though she was recovering from a recent eye surgery.
“My husband kept saying go to bed, and I said, ‘No, I have got to be awake to see him win,’ and it was just amazing when he won,” Evette said. “And what he has done with the media that is so against him. I couldn’t be more proud of him and proud that I voted for him.”
"I think the president has made a great impact. A lot of my clients gave bonuses due to his tax cut."
Six days after the event in Spartanburg, Evette was leading a forum of business leaders in Greenville that went off script while McMaster was watching.
Dede Cannon, chief executive officer of a work-zone and traffic-control service business called B.C. Cannon Company, expressed support during the forum for last year's increase in the state gas tax.
The plan to raise the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon over six years was approved when the state General Assembly voted to override McMaster's veto.
After Cannon's remarks, Evette asked McMaster to respond.
Explaining that he felt the gas-tax increase was unnecessary, McMaster added, "The totality of taxes on the people is enormous. That is the biggest inhibitor to progress and prosperity that exists. It's worse than war; it's the worst thing."
Warren, a Marine veteran, quickly pounced on McMaster's comment.
"Gov. McMaster owes every man and woman who has defended our country in a war an apology for his insulting comparison saying that taxes are worse than war," Warren said in a statement issued by his campaign. "Career politicians like Henry McMaster can talk about war and business, but he knows nothing about either."
Clemson political consultant Dave Woodard saw Evette speak for the first time during a meeting of the Greenville County Republican Women's Club earlier this month.
“She fits Henry perfectly,” Woodard said. "They both seem genteel, sort of refined and sort of nice. I think they will get along fine.
“And no one is going to leave an event like this and not like her.”
While Evette is not a South Carolina native, Woodard said that probably won't be viewed as negatively as it might have been in the past because “we have such an influx of people coming to Greenville who are from the Midwest (and) East Coast.”
But Woodard also noted that Evette appears to have a "non-confrontational" demeanor that does not fit the typical "attack dog" mold of most running mates.
Karen Floyd, a former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party from Spartanburg who is a friend of Evette, said McMaster deserves credit for choosing a running mate who will not add to the divisiveness of the governor's race.
Floyd praised Evette, calling her a "solid woman inside and out."
She also said she was impressed with Evette's political skills after attending a recent private fundraiser with her.
"She's as good as any person that I have seen in politics," Floyd said.
