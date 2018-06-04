After Courson resignation, here's when Midlands voters can pick a new state senator

Suspended senator John Courson pleads guilty to common law misconduct in office Sen. John Courson, 72, R-Richland, was charged with criminal conspiracy and statutory misconduct in office. During court proceedings Courson pleaded guilty to common law misconduct in office. Tracy Glantz ×

