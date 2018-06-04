After Courson resignation, here's when Midlands voters can pick a new state senator

Voters in Senate District 20 have been unrepresented for more than a year after Sen. John Courson was suspended from office in March 2017.
On Monday, they found out when they will choose a new senator, after the Richland Republican stepped down as part of a guilty plea to official misconduct.
Courson's resignation triggers a special election that will give those Richland and Lexington voters a new senator — but not before they have to head back to the polls anyway.
Because a special election date for the district would come less than 60 days before this fall's general election, state law puts the race to name Courson's successor on the same Nov. 6 ballot as other state races, said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission.
But that doesn't mean voters — and potential candidates — don't have work to do. Filing will open Friday, June 22 for anyone looking to replace Courson and remain open until noon the following Saturday, June 30.
The filing period will open after next Tuesday's statewide primary, and any potential runoffs from that election will be decided in the middle of it. Runoff elections will fall on June 26.
Assuming more than one candidate files for a party's nomination, primaries for the special election will take place on Aug. 14, with runoffs on Aug. 28.
