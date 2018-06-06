Man with name, age, address of candidate faces child pornography charges, records show

Frederick Eugene Wall is vying for the state House District 27 seat of southern Greenville County in the upcoming primary election. He denies having a criminal record.
Yet records obtained from the Greenville County courthouse and State Law Enforcement Division show a man of the same name, age and address facing numerous charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.
"I have no criminal background," the candidate said Friday when reached by phone.
Wall, 55, of 3200 Grandview Drive in Simpsonville, filed as a Republican on March 16 to challenge incumbent Garry Smith.
When greeted at the mobile home at the address Friday afternoon, a man declined to comment other than to refer questions to Eric Wheeler, who is the campaign manager for the candidate. The man at the mobile home appeared to be the same identified in a police mug shot from the child pornography arrest in 2017.
Warrants obtained from the courthouse show that the man named in court papers was charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree on Feb. 1, 2017.
The charges are pending, court records show.
Warrants state that investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office uncovered a cache of videos uploaded and distributed by Wall that depict young girls either nude or performing sexual acts on camera.
Some videos include girls as young as 2 years old, warrants state. Many of the warrants state the girls in the videos were between the ages of 8 and 10. Some included girls as old as 15.
In one video, according to a warrant, a young girl is seen performing sex acts on a dog.
The warrants state that Wall is a self-proclaimed hebephiliac, an adult sexually interested in pubescent children.
Wall's public defender in the case, Tom Quinn, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Wall was mentioned in a prior story in The Greenville News in July 2017 when the Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than a dozen men in connection to an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood confirmed Friday that a Frederick Eugene Wall was one of the men charged. He declined to comment on any connection to a candidate running for political office.
"It would be inappropriate at this point," Flood said. "He's just been charged and has not been convicted."
Wall the primary candidate has declined to answer questions relating to the charges. He would not immediately provide a photograph of himself to The Greenville News.
"You're cruising for a bruising, son," Wall said to a reporter by phone. "I can’t explain it, and I’m not going to. And you don’t have to ask a thing."
Wall said that by being questioned about criminal charges filed against someone with the same name, address and age, he was being harassed.
"I’m about to feel obligated to file suit against your newspaper for harassment," he said. "If I say no, that's an answer."
Wheeler, Wall's campaign manager, also declined comment for this story.
"I'm not going to make any statements," Wheeler said. "Mr. Wall is not going to comment or make any statements."
