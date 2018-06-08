SC Gov. McMaster nods to possible runoff

Gov. Henry McMaster came to Anderson on Thursday morning as part of his campaign's bus tour across the state before Tuesday's Republican primary.
The event that McMaster attended at Mama Penn's restaurant was billed as a faith breakfast.
“I am very thankful that we have a Christian governor. He has a heart and passion for God’s people," said pastor Mitchell Brooks of Belton Second Baptist Church before offering a prayer. “He's appointed to that position not by people but by God. God has put everybody in the place where they serve.”
During his remarks at the restaurant, McMaster said, “There is nothing more important than our freedom of religion.”
He also spoke about his accomplishments since taking over as governor last year. McMaster replaced for Gov. Nikki Haley when she became U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
“Just in the time that I have been your governor since January of last year, I’ve had the pleasure of announcing over $6 billion in new investment in South Carolina," McMaster said.
He mentioned efforts to cut taxes and prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving state tax dollars as well as his proposal to place an armed law enforcement in each of the state's public schools.
McMaster reminded customers in the restaurant that he has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Despite that endorsement, though, McMaster acknowledged in an interview that he probably won't get enough votes in Tuesday's primary to avoid a June 26 runoff.
“With five candidates, it is very difficult not to have a runoff,” he said.
Two first-time candidates, Greenville businessman John Warren and Charleston attorney Catherine Templeton, are in a tight battle to finish second in the primary and advance to the runoff against McMaster, according to recent polls. The other candidates is the race are Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree.
In his speech at the breakfast, McMaster touted his past experience as U.S. attorney, state attorney general and lieutenant governor.
"Now is not the time to turn this mighty state over to any rookies that have never done these kinds of things before," he said.
Sitting at a table in the restaurant, Pendleton resident Mary McAbee said she intends to vote for McMaster. She said she is impressed by his experience and integrity.
"He espouses beliefs that I agree with," she said.
Anderson resident David Long said he didn't know that he would be hearing from the governor when he came to Mama Penn's for breakfast.
Long said he hasn't decided which candidate to vote for in the governor's race.
"It was interesting to hear what he had to say," Long said.
He said he doesn't completely share McMaster's rosy assessment about current conditions in South Carolina.
"I think it could be better but I think we are headed in the right direction," Long said.
