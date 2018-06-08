A procrastinator’s guide to the 2018 SC governor’s race

We’re in the eleventh hour of the S.C. governor’s race primaries, and maybe you slacked off on researching the candidates.
I’m not here to judge. Politics are exhausting, misinformation is everywhere, and there are a lot of great shows on Netflix these days.
If you’re just now deciding to study up before voting, here are a bunch of helpful links.
On the race in general
Candidates for SC governor are making promises they can’t keep. Here’s a list
The Top 5 misleading ads of the 2018 S.C. governor’s race
7 things you may not know about the GOP candidates for SC governor
5 things you don’t know about the Democratic candidates for SC governor
This year’s SC gov primary stirs up memories of 2010 contest
How your SC governor candidates say they will protect schools from shooters
Money, money, money: How the SC candidates for governor are raking it in
Winners and losers from the SC GOP’s final governor’s race debate
Democrats throw punches in SC governor debate. On the issues, they are more united
New poll in SC governor’s race gives a new GOP candidate an edge
Can a Democrat win the SC Governor’s Mansion?
Got a running mate? How SC gov candidates decide to make their picks – or not
Should SC lawmakers face term limits? GOP candidates for governor are all for it
What SC governor hopefuls say about students protesting gun violence
How much SC’s candidates for governor make, according to their tax returns
Prison riot, nuclear debacle and Trump: GOP candidates for SC governor hold 1st forum
S.C. governor candidates address state workers on plans to boost pay
What SC governor hopefuls need to do – and avoid – to win
Republicans
Gov. Henry McMaster
Profile: Thinking about voting for McMaster? Here’s what you should know about his vision for SC
SC Gov. McMaster goes head-to-head with GOP primary opponents for 1st time. Here’s how did
Gov. McMaster catching flak for skipping GOP debates, but he might be on to something
Henry McMaster unleashes Trump factor on SC governor’s race in new ad
Gov. McMaster to veto any deal that leaves SC power customers paying for VC Summer nuclear fiasco
Gov. McMaster says he would sign a bill to arm teachers
McMaster urges lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion for road repairs
Gov. McMaster vetoes $20.5 million to replace aging SC school buses
SC Gov. McMaster wants pay raises for some state workers, tax cuts for all
Gov. McMaster wants police officers in every SC school. One big obstacle – money
Here’s SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s new running mate
In Haley country, SC Gov. McMaster fights to finish first this time with GOP voters
Gov. McMaster says top critic Templeton wanted to be his running mate
SC Gov. McMaster’s former political adviser was just indicted. Will that relationship dog his election hopes?
In first TV debate, GOP primary candidates tie Gov. McMaster to corruption
McMaster calls student walkout a ‘shameful’ political statement
Gov. McMaster says SC stands ‘at the dawn of a new prosperity’
What we know about Gov. Henry McMaster
Greenville businessman John Warren
Profile: SC businessman eyes new acquisition: The Governor’s Mansion
SC gov hopeful Warren gives his campaign another $2.5 million, picks running mate
McMaster takes fire, Warren and Templeton jab at one another in final SC GOP debate
SC governor’s race hopeful Warren launches ads slamming ‘corrupt political insiders’
GOP candidate targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ ‘violent gangs’ in new ad
GOP governor hopeful says his rivals are tainted by nuclear cash
Duck call in SC governor’s race: Duck Dynasty star makes endorsement
Upstate SC businessman joins the GOP race for governor
Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton
Profile: Like Nikki Haley? SC gov candidate Templeton hopes you’ll give her a chance
This GOP governor candidate’s ‘buzzsaw’ of state employees cost SC $1.2 million
Challenger Templeton has cash advantage over McMaster heading into SC gov primary
In GOP governor’s race debate, Templeton frames herself as Nikki Haley 2.0
A gun. A rattlesnake. A candidate for SC governor. Watch the latest campaign ad
This candidate running to be SC governor calls for return of firing squad
SC GOP gubernatorial hopeful took contract with state agency a day after quitting as its chief
She’s running for governor as a conservative ‘outsider.’ But she voted for a Democrat
SLED disputes Catherine Templeton’s claims she was told to carry a gun
‘Fired’ or ‘desperate’? Ad wars in SC governor’s race heat up
GOP’s Templeton Confederate roots, outsider status at Bob Jones University
Al Sharpton ripped SC governor candidate on MSNBC. Here’s why
GOP’s Templeton said she will skip this big perk if elected SC governor
Fact-checking Templeton: Did Gov. McMaster OK SC’s ‘largest tax increase’?
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson
Profile: He’s a long shot for SC gov, but GOP firebrand Kevin Bryant says he defined the race
Bryant’s bill targets corrupt SC lawmakers, lobbyists who use their posts for profit
Lt. Gov. Bryant vows to block federal education mandates if elected SC governor
Kevin Bryant on immigration and abortion
Top SC Republicans aim to block tax money from abortion clinics
SC Lt. Governor weighs in on protests during national anthem
‘Underdog’ Lt. Gov. Bryant picks up gov’s race endorsement of Lexington senator
Lt. Gov. Bryant balances faith, politics in Bob Jones speech
GOP candidate for governor wants SC to have fewer school districts
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant hopes to become first SC governor from Upstate since Campbell
Another Republican joins SC governor’s race
Who is Kevin Bryant, SC’s next lieutenant governor?
Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, R-Kingstree
Profile: Ex-Democrat. No money. Can he win the GOP nomination for governor?
Seniors shouldn’t have to pay this tax, SC governor candidate says
SC supports me for governor, McGill says
Underdog in GOP race for governor falls further behind
Former Lt. Gov. Mcgill running for governor as a Republican
Democrats
State Rep. James Smith, D-Richland
Profile: James Smith is seen as the Democrats’ best hope. But can he survive the SC primary?
SC Democratic gov candidate James Smith joins call for ban on assault-style weapons
Why this SC teachers’ group is making its choice known in the governor’s race
James Smith gets SC governor’s race endorsement from Planned Parenthood group
Can Clyburn, black SC leaders push James Smith to a governor’s race victory?
Here’s who Joe Biden is backing in the SC governor’s race
Conservation Voters backs Smith for governor
In bid for SC governor, Smith touts better teacher pay, new state energy policy
Lancaster’s Norrell Joins Democrat Smith’s ticket for South Carolina governor’s race
Would new solar law save customers money? Boosters say yes, but utilities skeptical
Fired nuclear construction workers crash State House
‘We deserve better:’ Democrat Smith counters Gov. McMaster’s State of State speech
Democrats finally have a candidate for SC governor
After risking their lives for US, they are tangled in Trump’s travel limbo
Florence attorney Marguerite Willis
Profile: Democrat was shaken by Trump’s win, so she decided to shake up SC governor’s race
Tempers flare up at forum between candidates for SC governor
Her husband came up short in SC governor’s race. She’s hoping she can do better
Attacks fly in final Democratic race debate for SC governor
SC candidate for governor adds Richland senator to ticket as her running mate
In Upstate debate, Democrats endorse pay raises for state workers
‘Trump is a racist,’ SC candidate says in new video
Columbia attorney ‘considering’ a run for SC governor
Charleston business consultant Phil Noble
Profile: Will this Democrat’s populist message turn the SC State House ‘right side up’?
Fire teachers? Register mothers? What this SC Democrat would do as governor
Charleston’s Phil Noble chooses running mate in the Democratic race for SC governor
SC candidate for governor is days late, dollars short in cash race
SC governor candidate tries to recall rogue ‘massacre in Gaza’ email
Not all SC Democrats happy with who is giving party’s State of the State response
Phil Noble looks to Kennedy legacy for SC governor’s race endorsement
Second Democrat enters 2018 governor’s race
