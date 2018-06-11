Where will voters turn out in the SC primary Tuesday?

S.C. primary elections, historically, have been low-turnout affairs with the party contests decided by the most diehard Democratic and Republican partisans.
There's no indication that Tuesday's primaries will be different — with only somewhere between one in six and one in 10 registered S.C. voters casting a ballot to decide the two major party candidates for the state's next governor.
But voter turnout could be higher in some of the state's bigger counties — Charleston, Richland and Greenville — and some of its smallest counties, based on absentee voting thus far.
And, while only a small number of S.C. voters generally take part in deciding party nominees during the primaries, the party instinct carries over into November. In 2016, for instance, a little more than 50 percent of South Carolinians voted a straight-party ticket — voting for all the Democratic candidates or all the Republicans.
You can get a preview of Tuesday's turnout by looking at the number of South Carolinians voting early.
Absentee voting has been growing steadily for years as a percentage of the total vote in South Carolina. It grew from under 6 percent of the total vote in the 2010 statewide primaries — the last time South Carolina had contested primaries for governor — to nearly 9 percent in 2014 and 12.5 percent in the 2016 state primaries.
Charleston County had the largest number of absentee ballots requested in the state — 4,304 — as of Thursday, lower than in 2016 but still 1,600 more than the last midterm primary in 2014. Charleston was followed close behind by Richland County at 4,205 and Greenville County at 3,606.
Like Charleston, Greenville is the center this year of fiercely contested congressional primaries.
But some of South Carolina's smaller counties have seen the biggest percentage of voters casting ballots early, with 5.4 percent of Dillon County's registered voters voting absentee since ballots became available May 14. In Orangeburg County, 3.2 percent of voters asked for an absentee ballot, and, in Kershaw County, 2.5 percent of voters have opted to go that route.
As of Thursday, Dillon, with less than 20,000 voters spread over its 20 precincts, already had exceeded the number of absentee ballot applications issued ahead of the 2014 primaries, and had issued roughly two-thirds the total requested in 2016, a presidential election year when turnout was higher across the state.
Of the 45,929 absentee ballots requested this year, 29,960 came from white voters, and 15,430 from African-American voters.
