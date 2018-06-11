What you need to know before Tuesday's SC primaries

Tuesday is the day S.C. voters finally will decide which candidates they want to lead the state's Democratic and Republican parties into November's election.

Both parties have contested races for governor and other offices on the ballot. By Wednesday, we will know who the voters have chosen — or at least who will face a runoff in two weeks on June 26.

Here's what you need to know before you head to the polls.

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Polls throughout the Palmetto State are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are standing in line at 7 p.m., the polls have to stay open until you get the chance to cast your ballot.

Voters do not register by party in South Carolina, meaning they can vote in either party's primary — but not both.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

You can find your polling place online at SCVotes.org.

WAIT, WHO'S RUNNING AGAIN?

The two big races on both sides will decide the parties' nominees for governor. Gov. Henry McMaster of Columbia faces a challenge in the Republican primary from four opponents — Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree, state agency director Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant and Greenville businessman John Warren. A runoff is likely in two weeks between McMaster and either Templeton and Warren.

The winner of that contest will face the victor in the Democratic primary, where state Rep. James Smith of Columbia faces Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis. A runoff is possible. If it occurs it most likely will be between Smith and Willis.

ANY OTHER BIG RACES?

Other high-profile races on the ballot include:

▪ S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's race for a third term despite allegations the Lexington Republican tried to derail a public corruption investigation into a political consulting firm that he had long been associated with. Wilson faces state Rep. Todd Atwater of Lexington and William Herlong of Greenville in the GOP primary.

▪ In Richland and Kershaw counties, Democratic voters will decide if Solicitor Dan Johnson should continue as the area's top prosecutor amid allegations of mispent money in his office and sexual harassment, or if he should be replaced by Byron Gipson.

▪ Multiple congressional, State House and local races are also on the ballot depending on where you live. Find your sample ballot at SCVotes.org.

WHAT ARE THESE OTHER QUESTIONS?

Both parties have "advisory questions" on the ballot this year. The results of these questions aren't legally binding, but they allow the parties to take their voters' temperature on a particular topic.

▪ Democrats will vote on whether doctors should be allowed to prescribe medical marijuana and if the governor should expand Medicaid.

▪ Republicans will vote on whether voters should be able to register by party — which could lead to closing GOP primaries so that only registered Republicans can vote — and if the state's tax code should be changed to bring it in line with President Donald Trump's tax reform plan passed last year.

SC VOTER IDS

S.C. law says that you need one of these IDs to vote:

▪ A S.C. driver’s license

▪ A photo ID issued by the state Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ A photo voter registration card

▪ A military ID

▪ A U.S. passport

But you can vote even if you don’t have one

Would-be voters without a photo ID can vote if they can cite a “reasonable impediment” to getting one. Among the acceptable excuses:

▪ A disability or illness

▪ A work conflict

▪ A lack of transportation

▪ Family responsibilities

▪ A lack of a birth certificate

▪ A religious objection to being photographed