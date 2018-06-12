McMaster takes 1st in GOP governor's race, gets stuck in runoff vs. political novice

Four decades in S.C. politics, 16 months in the governor’s office and an endorsement from the president were not enough for Gov. Henry McMaster to avoid a runoff in the Republican governor’s race primary.
The Richland Republican finished first with a strong showing in Tuesday’s primary but fell short of the 50-percent-plus one majority needed to clinch the GOP nomination outright.
Instead, the 71-year-old McMaster now is set for a two-week fight against a candidate virtually no one knew six months ago: Greenville businessman John Warren. The Associated Press called the race after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Warren, a Marine veteran and owner of a mortgage lender, earned a spot in the June 26 runoff despite entering the race only in February. The 39 year old capitalized on his political inexperience, experts say, spending $3 million on his own campaign to pitch himself as a fresh face who would change the way business is done at the State House.
The results put McMaster in a precarious spot, making him the first sitting governor in modern S.C. politics to be forced into a runoff.
In the two-week runoff, voters who supported the governor’s other opponents – Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton; Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson; and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, R-Kingstree – will have an opportunity to unite behind one anti-establishment candidate in Warren.
“There’s an attraction to these ‘outsider’ candidates, people who bring these business skills and savvy to government problems,” said College of Charleston political science professor Gibbs Knotts. “Sometimes that works, and sometimes it doesn’t."
‘The real-deal outsider’
McMaster, who became governor in January 2017 when former Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become U.S. ambassador to the U.N., wasn’t expected to stave off four primary challengers to win the Republican nomination outright.
A late-May poll made public by Warren’s campaign showed McMaster 17 points short of the majority he needed to clinch the nomination outright.
But McMaster, the only candidate who could boast the endorsement of President Donald Trump, seemed to rally after Warren and Templeton started firing shots at each other in a close fight for the right to face McMaster in the runoff.
Still, the race’s biggest question was who would win the race for second: Warren, the self-made businessman and Marine veteran emerging from anonymity, or Templeton, the two-time state agency director under Gov. Nikki Haley who branded herself as an outsider but said she had seen enough of state government to know what needs fixing?
Running for elected office for the first time, Warren surged late as his television ads closed the name-recognition gap that had given McMaster and Templeton an advantage. Those ads also helped promote Warren as a conservative outsider who could offer new ideas but owes no one any favors.
A key part of Warren’s campaign was the message that Columbia is broken, an anti-establishment refrain that has resonated with S.C. voters who voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016.
“Warren has this kind of Trump-outsider thing going on,” said Dave Woodard, a Clemson University political science professor and sometimes GOP consultant. “Clearly, Warren is the real-deal outsider. He’s never been in political office or anything. Opposite Henry – everybody knows Henry or has had some interaction with Henry – they’re quite a contrast.”
That message worked. Warren was on the tip of everyone’s tongue at Woodard’s Upstate church last Sunday, Woodard said. “And I thought we were here to talk about God.”
Observers say Templeton might have hurt herself with political stunts that got her headlines but also turned off voters looking for a reasonable McMaster challenger. Over the course of the campaign, Templeton pretended to shoot a rattlesnake by firing a pistol, called for the return of firing squads and touted her Confederate roots.
“When you throw kerosene out, sometimes you’re the one that gets burned a little if it doesn’t come across the right way,” said Republican political consultant Chip Felkel. “(Warren) stayed on message and directly benefited from an erratic campaign by Templeton. He’s got more bona fides as being an outsider than Templeton does.”
The runoff
The question now is whether voters who picked one of McMaster’s defeated challengers will unite behind Warren. That's far from guarnteed, and McMaster wasn't far from winning the primary outright Tuesday night.
“Somebody who felt strongly enough to go and vote on primary day is not guaranteed to show up in order to vote for a candidate they didn’t think was worthy just a short while ago,” Winthrop University political scientist Scott Huffmon said. “It’s always a good strategy to try and pick up supporters of the folks who didn’t make it to the runoff. It’s not always successful.”
McMaster's strong showing in the initial primary will lend optimism for his chances in the runoff. Experts say McMaster did a good job of touting his endorsement from President Donald Trump and preaching the message that South Carolina has done just fine since he took over as governor in January 2017.
“He has played his cards well,” said Knotts, from the College of Charleston. “He has the status as the governor to help with name recognition, but he hasn’t been in position so long that he has a record that people can pick apart.”
But Tuesday’s outcome showed the majority of S.C. GOP voters still have some reservations about McMaster after a campaign full of assaults on his ethics and leadership skills.
Warren, Templeton, and Bryant were quick to dog McMaster over his relationship with Richard Quinn, his former, longtime political consultant who was indicted as part of the ongoing State House corruption probe.
Templeton, in particular, publicly floated the idea that McMaster could win the GOP primary and then be indicted as part of the same investigation, handing a general election victory to a Democrat.
McMaster dismissed that notion as nonsense, saying the only investigations he has been involved with were the ones he led as U.S. attorney for South Carolina and S.C. attorney general.
Warren will hope to catch fire like South Carolina’s past two Republican governors, Mark Sanford and Haley, who each rode populist waves to defeat establishment candidates in their first GOP primaries.
He had more than $740,000 to spend on the race, as of his most recent filing on June 2. McMaster still had nearly $770,000.
“(Warren has) got a resume that looks like what America is: self-made, fought for the country, conservative, married a pretty wife, had kids,” Woodard said. “The kind of America a lot of people would like to have and believe in.”
Comments