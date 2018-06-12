It's Election Day in SC. Keep these things in mind as you head to the polls

Voting polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday across South Carolina for the statewide primary elections, featuring highly publicized Democratic and Republican races for governor, along with a slew of local and statewide political seats up for grabs.
Voter turnout is traditionally light on primary election days, despite the fact that a number of races will be decided in the primaries alone.
Weather could prove to be a non-political factor for voters Tuesday. There is a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms throughout the day in the Columbia area.
You can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, regardless of your own party affiliation. You cannot vote in both.
Looking for where to vote? Visit www.scvotes.org, and under the "Voters" tab, click "Check your voter registration." After entering your county, name and birth date, you will find information including the address of your polling place and a list of voting districts you're eligible to cast ballots for.
Wondering who you can vote for before you hit the polls? After finding your voter information at scvotes.org, you also will find an option to "View Sample Ballot" and choose to see the Republican or Democratic ballot based on where you live.
Want more information about voting? Read our voter guide here.
Notice any problems at your polling place? Let us know. Email sellis@thestate.com.
Voting polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
For last-minute studying up on candidates, check out these stories from The State:
A procrastinator's guide to the 2018 SC governor's race
12 things you need to know about Tuesday's SC GOP primary
12 things you should know about Tuesday's Democratic primary
A firing, an investigation and a Renaissance fuel Richland County Council elections
Fixing roads key to Lexington County Council election
Voter guide: Who's running for Richland and Lexington county offices this year
