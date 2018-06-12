The latest: Lexington County Council voting results

In Lexington County, Republicans have contested races in three county council races, including challenges to two incumbent council members.
With 85 percent of Lexington precincts reporting:
▪ In County Council District 2, incumbent Councilman Larry Brigham has 53.86 percent to challenger Jeff Sarokas' 27.951 percent and Frank Townsend's 18.63 percent.
Brigham, a four-year incumbent, is a financial planner and insurance salesman. He beat Townsend, pastor of Concord Baptist Church, for the seat in 2014.
Sarokas owns a company that handles billing for the ambulance industry, and Frank who lost this County Council seat in 2014 to Brigham.
District 2 covers Batesburg-Leesville, Gilbert, and the western part of Lake Murray.
▪ In County Council District 7, Lloyd Higbe has 47.92 percent of the vote to Beth Carrigg's 52.08 percent.
Carrigg is the former Lexington clerk of court.
The district covers Seven Oaks and part of Irmo.
▪ In County Council District 8, Incumbent Ned Tolar has 30.51 percent to challengers Charles Crouch, at 17.49 percent, and Glen Conwell's 52 percent. Conwell comes into the race as a former Lexington 2 school board member, while Crouch is a credit manager for a distributing company,
District 8 covers West Columbia, parts of Lexington, and Oak Grove.
