The latest: Richland County Council results

Updated: 9:45 p.m.
Richland County voters decide three county council races in the primaries on Tuesday, with races on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
▪ In County Council District 1, Republican incumbent Bill Malinowski has taken a lead over challenger Stan Smith's in the Republican primary.
Malinowski has 51 percent to Smith's 49 percent, with 65 percent of precincts reporting in the Irmo-Dutch Fork area.
Malinowski, a retired FBI agent from Chapin, has been on council since 2007. Smith is a real estate company owner from Chapin who is making his first run for public office.
▪ In County Council District 11, challenger Chakisse Newton leads Councilman Norman Jackson. Newton has 62 percent of the vote to 38 percent for Norman, with 85 percent of precincts reporting.
▪ In County Council District 5, Allison Terracio is leading Will Brennan in an open Democratic primary.
Terracio has 54 percent to Brennan's 46 percent, with 73 percent reporting.
Both candidates are making their first bids for public office in the downtown Columbia district. Brennan is the owner of Brennan Works, a design and construction company. Terracio works in banking.
