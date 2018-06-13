They didn't want him involved in SC race, Trump says. He tweeted anyway

The day after he made a last-minute endorsement for an S.C. candidate for Congress, President Donald Trump is still tweeting about the vote.
Trump tweeted his support for 1st District candidate Katie Arrington just hours before polls closed in Tuesday's GOP primary.
He said the "very unhelpful" Rep. Mark Sanford, whom Arrington was looking to unseat, would be "better off in Argentina" — a reference to Sanford's very public 2009 affair.
On Wednesday, after Arrington defeated Sanford in the GOP primary, Trump tweeted again about the race.
"My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win," Trump tweeted, without saying who did not want him to get involved.
But the president decided "Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot."
Sanford was hit by Arrington throughout the race for being insufficiently supportive of Trump.
"Congrats to Katie Arrington!" Trump tweeted.
Comments