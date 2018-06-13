Dick Harpootlian thinks the SC Legislature is incompetent. So he's running for Senate

Dick Harpootlian is fed up with the S.C. Legislature.
So the sharp-tongued former S.C. Democratic Party chairman is running for state Senate, saying he wants to fix what he calls legislative incompetence from the inside.
The Columbia attorney and former prosecutor on Thursday will announce his campaign officially Thursday. He told The State newspaper he will run on ambitious platform that calls to eliminate special pay perks for the part-time Legislature, shorten the legislative session and require lawmakers’ email records to be publicly available.
Harpootlian also said he would file a bill to require jail time for S.C. lawmakers convicted of corruption crimes. He said he would let S.C. voters know when their legislators — who he complains spend more time enjoying themselves in Columbia than tackling issues — vote against such proposals.
“They’re incompetent. They are distracted. They’re not focused on doing the public’s business,” Harpootlian said of the Legislature. He added he made up his mind to run for Senate only after lawmakers failed to pass the 2018-19 budget before the end of regular session, pushing it to a special meeting this summer. “The reason is, in my opinion, that we have too many people who come to Columbia in the Legislature, whose No. 1 priority is not doing good for the public, but getting re-elected.”
Harpootlian is the first candidate to announce for the special election to replace former Senate Education Committee chairman John Courson, a Richland Republican who resigned on June 4 and pleaded guilty to a public corruption charge.
Already, he has raised close to $150,000, including $100,000 of his own cash. “I’m going to spend whatever it takes to get my message out,” said Harpootlian, a former Richland County councilman who strongly backed Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.
Candidates can’t officially file for the seat until June 22. No Republicans publicly have thrown a hat into the ring, though state Rep. Nathan Ballentine is said to be interested in the seat, held by Courson since 1985.
Reached Wednesday about his interest, the Richland Republican – fresh off an outright victory in his House GOP primary Tuesday – said he would “talk it over with family and friends next week.
“Whatever I do, I want to be sure we always have representation in Columbia.”
Retired Columbia school teacher Ann Burch Smith also has shown interest in running for the seat as a Democrat.
Friends describe the ever-quotable Harpootlian as a shrewd hell-raiser who would make his mark in the Senate.
“When he digs in on something, in Fairfield County, we’d say he’s like a snapping turtle,” said Boyd Brown, a Fairfield Democrat who served in the S.C. House during Harpootlian’s second stint as party chairman. “Once he catches onto something, he doesn’t let go. … If you’re in a sparring contest, you don’t want to be in the opposite corner of Dick Harpootlian.”
Former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble remembers serving with Harpootlian on Richland County Council in the late 1980s. During one debate, Coble said: “He turned to me, and he said, ‘Watch this,’ and he proceeded to throw a hand grenade into the whole thing. I’ve been 'watching this' ever since."
Over the years, Harpootlian's shoot-first mentality and quick wit have tickled supporters and irked rivals.
In 2012, as chairman of the state Democratic Party, Harpootlian refused to apologize after comparing Republican Gov. Nikki Haley to Hitler’s mistress, Eva Braun.
In 2001, in his first reign as party chairman, Harpootlian said then-U.S. Rep. Lindsey Graham was “a little too light in the loafers” to succeed the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond. Harpootlian later said he had no idea the phrase often refers to someone who is gay, pushing back after Graham accused him of slander.
During Harpootlian’s 1986 county council run, a reporter quoted him saying he didn’t want to buy the black vote; he just wanted to rent it for a day.
“If nothing else, Dick Harpootlian will be entertainment,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, who leads a caucus that supports GOP Senate candidates. “He’s always wanting to seek the limelight, and this is one way to stay in the headlines.”
Harpootlian said he won’t change, adding that he has carried the African-American vote in each of his elections. He pointed to his record as 5th Circuit Solicitor as proof that he capable of more than turning a phrase, noting he put serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins in the electric chair and prosecuted former University of South Carolina President Jim Holderman for corruption.
“Most folks understand that I have a sense of humor, and to the extent that I feel compelled to say something that I think is funny, I’ll continue to do that,” he said.
Harpootlian knows his ethics proposals would be a tough sell in the Legislature, where many similar efforts have died.
"But they will be popular with the public," he said. "If the bill gets killed in committee, there are voters. There’s got to be a vote somewhere. I will make sure that the constituents of those different legislators understand what their legislator did.”
Comments