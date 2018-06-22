Politics & Government

A procrastinator's guide to the 2018 SC governor's race GOP runoff

By Avery G. Wilks

June 22, 2018 04:51 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

We’re in the final days of the Republican governor’s race, and voters must go to the polls one more time Tuesday to decide who will win the GOP nomination for South Carolina’s top job.

Republican voters have two choices:

Gov. Henry McMaster, the incumbent Richland Republican who won 42.3 percent of the statewide vote on June 12

Greenville businessman John Warren, a Marine veteran who entered the race in February and collected 27.8 percent of the primary vote to finish second.

If you’re just now studying up on the candidates, here are a bunch of links to The State’s coverage of the race. (Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday).

On the governor’s race in general

Who won the final debate between the SC GOP candidates for governor?

SC Gov. McMaster emerges mostly unscathed from final GOP debate

McMaster finishes atop GOP governor’s race but faces runoff vs. political novice

Candidates for SC governor are making promises they can’t keep. Here’s a list

McMaster, Warren stand with Trump as children are separated from migrant families at the border

The Top 5 misleading ads of the 2018 S.C. governor’s race

This year’s SC gov primary stirs up memories of 2010 contest

How your SC governor candidates say they will protect schools from shooters

What SC governor hopefuls say about students protesting gun violence

Money, money, money: How the SC candidates for governor are raking it in

Winners and losers from the SC GOP’s final governor’s race debate

Should SC lawmakers face term limits? GOP candidates for governor are all for it

How much SC’s candidates for governor make, according to their tax returns

Prison riot, nuclear debacle and Trump: GOP candidates for SC governor hold 1st forum

S.C. governor candidates address state workers on plans to boost pay

On Gov. Henry McMaster

Profile: Thinking about voting for McMaster? Here’s what you should know about his vision for SC

President Trump to stop in SC to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster

2 prosecutors in SC corruption investigation endorse McMaster in GOP runoff

Gov. McMaster catching flak for skipping GOP debates, but he might be on to something

SCANA showered McMaster with campaign cash as nuclear hopes derailed

Henry McMaster unleashes Trump factor on SC governor’s race in new ad

Gov. McMaster to veto any deal that leaves SC power customers paying for VC Summer nuclear fiasco

Gov. McMaster says he would sign a bill to arm teachers

McMaster urges lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion for road repairs

Gov. McMaster vetoes $20.5 million to replace aging SC school buses

SC Gov. McMaster wants pay raises for some state workers, tax cuts for all

Gov. McMaster wants police officers in every SC school. One big obstacle – money

Here’s SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s new running mate

Lawmaker: SC gov running mate rebuked him for backing Warren

In Haley country, SC Gov. McMaster fights to finish first this time with GOP voters

Gov. McMaster says top critic Templeton wanted to be his running mate

SC Gov. McMaster’s former political adviser was just indicted. Will that relationship dog his election hopes?

In first TV debate, GOP primary candidates tie Gov. McMaster to corruption

McMaster calls student walkout a ‘shameful’ political statement

Gov. McMaster says SC stands ‘at the dawn of a new prosperity’

Is SC's McMaster more like a 'governor 50 years ago?'

What we know about Gov. Henry McMaster

On Greenville businessman John Warren

Profile: He's never held public office but could become SC's next governor. Who is John Warren?

Can fresh face Warren win the GOP runoff for SC governor?

SC governor candidate John Warren gains support from congressman, state lawmaker

Warren gets backing from Templeton, Bryant in SC gov race

Warren attacks McMaster over allegations 'cronies' pressured lawmaker to stall runoff

Templeton, Bryant endorse Warren to unseat McMaster in GOP runoff for SC governor

Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson touts Warren as 'godly' candidate for SC governor

SC businessman eyes new acquisition: The Governor’s Mansion

SC gov hopeful Warren gives his campaign another $2.5 million, picks running mate

McMaster takes fire, Warren and Templeton jab at one another in final SC GOP debate

SC governor’s race hopeful Warren launches ads slamming ‘corrupt political insiders’

GOP candidate targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ ‘violent gangs’ in new ad

GOP governor hopeful says his rivals are tainted by nuclear cash

Duck call in SC governor’s race: Duck Dynasty star makes endorsement

Upstate SC businessman joins the GOP race for governor

Reach Wilks at 803-771-8362. Follow him on Twitter @AveryGWilks.

