A procrastinator's guide to the 2018 SC governor's race GOP runoff

We’re in the final days of the Republican governor’s race, and voters must go to the polls one more time Tuesday to decide who will win the GOP nomination for South Carolina’s top job.
Republican voters have two choices:
▪ Gov. Henry McMaster, the incumbent Richland Republican who won 42.3 percent of the statewide vote on June 12
▪ Greenville businessman John Warren, a Marine veteran who entered the race in February and collected 27.8 percent of the primary vote to finish second.
If you’re just now studying up on the candidates, here are a bunch of links to The State’s coverage of the race. (Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday).
On the governor’s race in general
Who won the final debate between the SC GOP candidates for governor?
SC Gov. McMaster emerges mostly unscathed from final GOP debate
McMaster finishes atop GOP governor’s race but faces runoff vs. political novice
Candidates for SC governor are making promises they can’t keep. Here’s a list
McMaster, Warren stand with Trump as children are separated from migrant families at the border
The Top 5 misleading ads of the 2018 S.C. governor’s race
This year’s SC gov primary stirs up memories of 2010 contest
How your SC governor candidates say they will protect schools from shooters
What SC governor hopefuls say about students protesting gun violence
Money, money, money: How the SC candidates for governor are raking it in
Winners and losers from the SC GOP’s final governor’s race debate
Should SC lawmakers face term limits? GOP candidates for governor are all for it
How much SC’s candidates for governor make, according to their tax returns
Prison riot, nuclear debacle and Trump: GOP candidates for SC governor hold 1st forum
S.C. governor candidates address state workers on plans to boost pay
On Gov. Henry McMaster
Profile: Thinking about voting for McMaster? Here’s what you should know about his vision for SC
President Trump to stop in SC to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster
2 prosecutors in SC corruption investigation endorse McMaster in GOP runoff
Gov. McMaster catching flak for skipping GOP debates, but he might be on to something
SCANA showered McMaster with campaign cash as nuclear hopes derailed
Henry McMaster unleashes Trump factor on SC governor’s race in new ad
Gov. McMaster to veto any deal that leaves SC power customers paying for VC Summer nuclear fiasco
Gov. McMaster says he would sign a bill to arm teachers
McMaster urges lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion for road repairs
Gov. McMaster vetoes $20.5 million to replace aging SC school buses
SC Gov. McMaster wants pay raises for some state workers, tax cuts for all
Gov. McMaster wants police officers in every SC school. One big obstacle – money
Here’s SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s new running mate
Lawmaker: SC gov running mate rebuked him for backing Warren
In Haley country, SC Gov. McMaster fights to finish first this time with GOP voters
Gov. McMaster says top critic Templeton wanted to be his running mate
SC Gov. McMaster’s former political adviser was just indicted. Will that relationship dog his election hopes?
In first TV debate, GOP primary candidates tie Gov. McMaster to corruption
McMaster calls student walkout a ‘shameful’ political statement
Gov. McMaster says SC stands ‘at the dawn of a new prosperity’
Is SC's McMaster more like a 'governor 50 years ago?'
What we know about Gov. Henry McMaster
On Greenville businessman John Warren
Profile: He's never held public office but could become SC's next governor. Who is John Warren?
Can fresh face Warren win the GOP runoff for SC governor?
SC governor candidate John Warren gains support from congressman, state lawmaker
Warren gets backing from Templeton, Bryant in SC gov race
Warren attacks McMaster over allegations 'cronies' pressured lawmaker to stall runoff
Templeton, Bryant endorse Warren to unseat McMaster in GOP runoff for SC governor
Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson touts Warren as 'godly' candidate for SC governor
SC businessman eyes new acquisition: The Governor’s Mansion
SC gov hopeful Warren gives his campaign another $2.5 million, picks running mate
McMaster takes fire, Warren and Templeton jab at one another in final SC GOP debate
SC governor’s race hopeful Warren launches ads slamming ‘corrupt political insiders’
GOP candidate targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ ‘violent gangs’ in new ad
GOP governor hopeful says his rivals are tainted by nuclear cash
Duck call in SC governor’s race: Duck Dynasty star makes endorsement
Upstate SC businessman joins the GOP race for governor
Comments