Republicans clash in runoff debate for SC Congress seat

A heated exchange over personal finances highlighted Monday night's debate between state Sen. William Timmons and former state Sen. Lee Bright, the two Republicans in next week's runoff for South Carolina's 4th District seat in Congress.
"We need to send someone to Washington who can balance a budget and there is a strong discrepancy between the two of us on that issue," Timmons said. “I have six businesses. I balanced all of their budgets. They’ve all been successful."
Citing the failure of Bright's trucking business, Timmons said his opponent "has a record of not being able to balance his budget."
According to court records, four judgments totaling about $300,000 were entered against Bright and his defunct trucking business, On Time Transportation Inc., between 2013 and 2015.
Timmons said he received calls from dozens of Bright's former employees after last week's Republican primary. He said the employees shared "gut-wrenching stories of being fired a week before Christmas."
Bright said his trucking business had hundreds of employees, 100 trailers and 65 tractors before "fuel prices went through the roof" during the 2008 recession.
"We didn't survive," said Bright, adding he refused to file bankruptcy and still is dealing with his company's debts.
"I fought through it," he said. "It has been a struggle.”
Bright said that he and Timmons came from different backgrounds.
“The houses that I lived in as a child cost less than the cars you drove. My upbringing was a little different," he said. “I didn’t have a safety net nor a trampoline to start businesses with.”
Bright added, "I don't kick people when they're down."
“I am not kicking you when you’re down," Timmons replied. "I’m describing the difference between me and you, and our abilities to be successful. I have worked harder than anyone to be successful with my businesses. I have taken great risks. I have been told that my businesses were terrible ideas, and I have proven them wrong.”
Bright responded, “I don’t have a trust fund to fall back on. I didn’t have anything to fall back on.”
“I have never been given one dollar from any trust," Timmons shot back.
Bright continued to press Timmons on the issue.
"You are telling me with a yoga studio and a cross-fit you earned $200,000 to put in a state Senate race and $800,000 to put in a congressional race?” he asked.
Timmons said he has benefited from shrewd investments.
"I bought property for $300,000 and it is worth $6 million now. I also invested $10,000 in a company that my own father said I was crazy to do and guess what? Six years later, I got a $1 million dollar check," he said. “So that is what you call good business sense.”
Bright of Spartanburg finished first in last week's primary, winning 25 percent of the votes in a congressional district that represents most of Greenville and Spartanburg counties. Timmons of Greenville finished second with 19 percent, edging third-place finisher state Rep. Dan Hamilton, also of Greenville, by 391 votes, according to results of a recount that was conducted Friday.
Two Democrats who also are running for the 4th District seat, Doris Lee Turner and Brandon Brown, will meet in a runoff next week. The winners of the Republican and Democratic runoffs will compete against American Party candidate Guy Furay in the Nov. 6 general election.
The two Republicans agreed on most of the issues that they were questioned about at Monday night's debate. They both expressed support for President Donald Trump, reigning in federal spending and the need to reform the nation's immigration laws.
Bright, who served two terms in the state Senate before losing a re-election bid in 2016, said voters in the runoff will be able to choose between his strong conservative views and Timmons, whom he described as an establishment candidate.
"I'll go to Washington and I will go to war for you," Bright said.
He also criticized Timmons for supporting U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida. Bright said Graham and Rubio have backed legislation that would provide amnesty to illegal immigrants.
Timmons, who donated to Graham's short-lived presidential campaign in 2015, said he does not always agree with South Carolina's senior senator. "I am not for amnesty. I am not for Lindsey Graham," he said.
Since being elected as a state senator, Timmons said he has fought for increased accountability and transparency in state government. He also said that is one of the reasons why nine state senators have endorsed his bid to replace U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, who decided in January not to seek a fifth term.
Bright said he was not impressed with Timmons' record as a state senator. “I don’t believe that anyone here believes that you fixed Columbia," he said.
Timmons noted outside groups like the Washington-based Club for Growth Action have spent money on TV and radio ads opposing his candidacy. "Washington is afraid of one of us. It is not him," said Timmons, nodding toward Bright.
Timmons said he hopes to go to Congress to "try to shake things up in a positive disruptive way."
