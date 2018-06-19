Defending Trump's immigration policy, and 4 more things to watch for in SC GOP debate

Gov. Henry McMaster and upstart political novice John Warren will debate one-on-one for the first time Wednesday, just six days before S.C. Republican voters pick one of them as their candidate for governor in November.
The 7 p.m. S.C. ETV debate at the Newberry Opera House offers a final chance for voters across the Palmetto State to see the two candidates on one stage.
If you plan to tune in — or listen on S.C. Public Radio — here are five things to watch for:
1. How will the candidates perform, one-on-one?
The first few Republican debates were a circus. The one-hour events flew by as each of the then-five candidates on stage tried to get in his or her talking points while squeezing in jabs at opponents.
Wednesday's debate should be more in-depth and — trying really hard not to jinx this — more substantive. It will be informative to see whether the two candidates use the extra time to expound on policy proposals or — perhaps, more likely — to take off their gloves and whale on each other.
2. Will Warren show some personality?
After watching the first few debates, you could be forgiven for wondering whether Warren is a robot. Warren is dry. He repeats catchphrases and talking points but seldom deviates from his plotted script to crack a joke or tell a story.
One exception was the debate when Warren admitted his advisers had suggested he wear an iWatch to remind him to smile every so often.
Warren's demeanor may play positively to his image as a no-nonsense Marine veteran. (And he certainly will not want to slip up while attempting to be relatable.) But it also might not hurt to check that iWatch here and there.
3. Will Warren effectively tie McMaster to Quinn?
We all knows it’s coming. At some point in the debate, Warren will mention McMaster’s longtime relationship with his former political consultant, the one-time Republican kingmaker Richard Quinn. Quinn was at the center of the ongoing State House corruption investigation, as lawmakers in his orbit were indicted and tossed out of office.
McMaster has assured voters he is not a target of the ongoing probe. And last Friday, two Republican prosecutors who have worked on the investigation endorsed McMaster, vouching for his honesty. Still, it’s safe to expect Warren to try to put McMaster on the defensive, questioning his ethics. The real question? What happens next.
4. How will each address Trump's immigration policy?
The hottest issue in national politics right now is the border policy that has separated thousands of children from their parents. Both candidates publicly support the Trump administration’s enforcement effort, despite a wave of backlash — including from some Republicans – who call the policy cruel and inhumane.
In the GOP primary, the candidates are appealing to voters who see illegal immigration as a major problem. The debate will give them a chance to explain why.
5. How often will McMaster tout Trump's endorsement?
Death, taxes and McMaster bringing up his endorsement by President Donald Trump. Those are the three guarantees of life. It’s a smart strategy from McMaster. The president remains popular among S.C. Republicans, and he has something Warren doesn’t: Trump’s approval and ear.
Expect McMaster to capitalize on that endorsement early and often. (Just for fun, keep a tally of how often the 45th president is mentioned.)
Comments