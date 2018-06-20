Irmo councilman responds to mayor's criticism of Muslims, immigrants on social media

Irmo Mayor Hardy King, who drew national attention earlier this month because of his social media posts about Muslims and immigrants , was cautioned Tuesday night to be careful about how he represents the town.
Town Council member Barry Walker Sr. asked to discuss King's posts during the council's regular meeting. He said King and council members need "to be mindful that what we post (on social media) and share can impact us negatively and positively."
Posts from members reflect on the town, Walker said. He would defend the rights of council members to speak their mind. "But understand that you have to deal with the consequences of what you post and deal with the wrath," Walker said.
King came under scrutiny in early June after a Daily Beast article reported on posts he shared on his personal social media page that equate Muslims with terrorists and blame immigrants for siphoning government resources. One post listed terrorist attacks worldwide and claimed Muslims were responsible for them.
After the Daily Beast article was posted, King told WLTX that he would not back down. "The post I shared is about terrorists, the fact or truth that all these events were done by Muslims is the fact that should be understood and I assume is the reason for the original post and the reason for me sharing it."
On June 13, King, 64, walked back some of his hardline rhetoric, apologizing for the "unintended consequence" of depicting Muslims as terrorists.
"I do have respect for others of other faiths, Muslims included," he said in a post on Facebook. "I do believe most Muslims are like me, trying to work, live a good life, make the world, their community, a better place for them, their families and the next generations to come."
He apologized for "not thinking and being stupid, because in the end it was."
Irmo resident Joan Mobley, 68, said before the meeting that she was concerned about King's social media posts, including one from 2012 that she said was racist.
"How do you carry those views about fellow Americans?" Mobley asked. "Cause that's what we are. If you strip everything down, whether it's small town or big city white, black, Muslim ... How do you represent all those people if those are the thoughts you carry dear in your heart."
Arthur McClain, an Irmo Taekwando instructor who attended Tuesday's meeting, confronted King afterwards.
"Just be American and be done with it," McClain said. "It's a melting pot. Everybody has different beliefs, and that's okay."
King responded that there's a big divide over what it means to be American.
Following the meeting, King told reporters that he was going to be more "thought sensitive" with what he says on social media. That came with a caveat.
"Give me 10 more months or a year and a half I'll probably blow it again," King said.
Council member Kathy Condom struck a more hopeful tone about the future use of social media by King and council members.
"I think we learned," she said.
Comments