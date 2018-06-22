Can Bright complete his political comeback? Looking at SC's runoffs for Congress

A former state senator who only two years ago lost his re-election bid in a primary effectively could be elected to Congress Tuesday.

Controversial former state Sen. Lee Bright came in first in the GOP primary for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House two weeks ago, vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg. On Tuesday, Bright faces state Sen. William Timmons of Greenville in a runoff to decide the GOP nominee for the 4th District seat.

A win would cap quite a comeback for Bright. The district is considered safely Republican, meaning the GOP nominee is likely to become its next congressman.

4th District: Bright's comeback?

The 4th District had the most crowded field of the primary calendar, with 13 Republicans and five Democrats running in the June 12 primary. That primary whittled down the race to two Republicans and two Democrats. Tuesday, the two parties will decide their congressional nominees.

On the GOP side, the baker's-dozen crowd ultimately produced Bright and Timmons.

Bright is perhaps best known as the author of South Carolina's bathroom bill, which would have limited transgender individuals' access to public bathrooms. That bill ultimately failed to pass in 2016, and Bright was defeated by current Sen. Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg, in the next GOP primary.

Furman University's Danielle Vinson has a theory about Bright's political resurgence. Bright was the most prominent candidate from Spartanburg in the GOP primary, while Timmons had to share the primary stage in the 4th District's other county, Greenville, with state Rep. Dan Hamilton, the third-place candidate.

"Both of my members of the state Legislature were running," Vinson said. "In a race where none of the candidates had really wide name recognition, having that base matters a lot."

She expects the race to come down to stylistic differences between the two candidates — and who can get their voters to the polls.

"I expect all the candidates to beat up the phones," Vinson said.

The Democratic race in the 4th pits Brandon Brown, who can claim endorsements from leaders in the African-American community, against Doris Lee Turner, who could take advantage of a "good climate for women" this year, Vinson said.

2nd District: A challenger for Joe Wilson

Democrats in this Midlands district will decide on a challenger to longtime GOP incumbent Joe Wilson of Springdale.

Attorney Annabelle Robertson came in first in the primary, finishing narrowly ahead of real estate agent and former Army recruiter Sean Carrigan. However, neither candidate won a majority of the votes cast thanks to the appearance on the ballot of former nominee Phil Black.





On Tuesday, USC political science professor Robert Oldendick said the "vote for Black could split down the middle."

Without any other Democratic races on the ballot in much of the district, both Carrigan and Robertson need a strong ground game heading into the runoff to get over the finish line.

When November comes around, Oldendick predicts either candidate will have to hope for a national "blue wave" to knock Wilson out of the seat he has held since 2001.

"They need a national focus, not a 2nd District focus," Oldendick said. "Is there some factor that could erode (Wilson's) support?"

7th District: The Grand Strand vs. the Pee Dee

In the district centered on Myrtle Beach, Democrats will choose an opponent for Republican incumbent Tom Rice in a runoff between state Rep. Robert Williams of Darlington and former nominee Mal Hyman, a Coker College professor.

Coastal Carolina University professor Drew Kurlowski noticed a pattern to the candidates' performances in June 12 primary.

Williams performed best in the district's interior Pee Dee counties with their traditional Democratic voters — including Williams' Darlington County district, which includes Coker, Kurlowski noted. Meanwhile, Hyman did best in the coastal counties full of more recent transplants.

Williams, who is African-American, also outperformed the white Hyman in more predominantly black voting areas.

The state legislator came in first in the primary, but Kurlowski said Hyman has been running hard to make up ground. He even appeared at a one-man forum in Florence this week, minus his opponent.

This is the first runoff in the 7th since the district was first created in 2012. Kurlowski thinks that speaks well of the district's engagement, heading into the 2018 election.





"Compared to previous uncontested (primary) elections, It's important for democratic accountability," the Coastal professor said.