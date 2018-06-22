Here's what traffic, delays and airport issues to expect for the president's visit

With President Donald Trump visiting Airport High School in Cayce on Monday, expect road closures and traffic delays around Columbia Metropolitan Airport and the school before and during the visit.
Trump's rally in support of Gov. Henry McMaster's election bid in the GOP primary runoff will take place at Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., at 6 p.m. But security measures for the president's visit will be set up along roadways much earlier.
The school is less than 2 miles from the airport's main terminal.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety's police force is the lead on operating the road closures and reroutes. Cayce police are asking that everyone not directly involved with the events around the airport and the high school stay out of the area after 3 p.m. Monday. If you have to be in the area, expect delays.
Cayce Public Safety expects delays and moderate to heavy traffic on the following roads:
S.C. 302, Airport Boulevard
Platt Springs Road
Boston Avenue
The John Hardy Expressway (the roadway around the airport)
Other roads surrounding Columbia Metropolitan Airport and Airport High School
Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, said the city and his department are proud to "escort President Trump in our beautiful city."
John Hirt, special agent in charge of the Secret Service in South Carolina, said the president's route and the exact road closures can't be divulged for security reasons. But he said the Secret Service tries to minimize the impact to traffic.
"It's safe to say that if you're not participating in the event, to avoid the area during the time frame the president is in town," Hirt says.
If you're flying in or out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Monday, airline traffic shouldn't be disrupted too much, according to airport spokesperson Lynne Douglas.
When Air Force One nears the airport, all other flights are grounded for less than an hour. The same is true after Air Force One departs.
Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett, whose department of about seven officer serves areas near the airport, said traffic delays are guaranteed.
While vehicles might be slowed down, a presidential visit is a rush for his officers.
"It's a little more work, but in reality, the guys enjoy something new," Cornett said. "In all honesty, I think the guys get a little kick out of it."
