Dick Harpootlian is officially running. Now he's got some prominent endorsements

Dick Harpootlian announced through his Twitter on Friday that he officially filed to run for the State House.
Harpootlian, a prominent, multimillionaire trial lawyer and former prosecutor, is running as a Democrat to fill the empty Senate District 20 seat. With his filing to run, Harpootlian also named a slew of notable figures endorsing him. Backing Harpootlian are:
- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott
- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts
- SC Sen. John Scott, a Richland County Democrat
- SC Sen. Mia McLeod, a Richland and Kershaw counties Democrat
- SC Rep. Todd Rutherford, a Richland County Democrat and the House Minority Leader
- SC Rep. Beth Bernstein, a Richland County Democrat
- Columbia City Council member Sam Davis
- Former Richland County Council member Kit Smith
- Former Columbia City Council member Anne Sinclair
- Irmo Town Council member Barry Walker
- Byron Gipson, Democratic nominee for the Fifth Circuit Solicitor
- Bakari Sellers, CNN commentator, former SC Rep. and Democratic nominee for Lt. Gov.
Harpootlian has been critical of the SC Legislature calling it's members "incompetent" and "distracted."
The seat of District 20, which stretches from downtown Columbia to the Irmo-Ballentine-Chapin area, was vacated by the resignation of Republican John Courson who recently pleaded guilt to common law misconduct in office.
