The latest: With Trump's help, McMaster wins governor's nomination, AP reports

9:25 p.m.

A day after President Donald Trump flew to South Carolina to campaign for him, Gov. Henry McMaster won the S.C. Republican Party’s nomination for governor Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Columbia Republican defeated Greenville businessman John Warren, a political novice, after a contentious primary runoff in which both candidates tried to court Trump voters. In the end, S.C. Republicans picked the candidate Trump liked over the Trump-like candidate.

McMaster's victory marks the first election since the GOP took complete control of the State House two decades ago that S.C. Republicans have picked an establishment candidate for the Palmetto State’s top job.

In his first bid for elected office, Warren, a 39-year-old Marine veteran, spent some $3 million of his own money to run as a “conservative outsider.” He hoped to appeal to the same populist voters who handed the governor's office to former Republican Govs. Mark Sanford in 2002 and 2006 and Nikki Haley in 2010 and 2014.

Ironically, South Carolina Republican's preference for an establishment Republican also served as a referendum of support for one-time political outsider Trump, who came to West Columbia Monday to stump for McMaster and whose endorsement has been a mainstay in virtually all of the governor’s campaign ads and speeches.

9:17 p.m.

The Associated Press has called the GOP governor primary for Henry McMaster.

With 65 percent of precincts reporting, McMaster maintains a 55-45 percent lead over Warren.

9:00 p.m.

From Tom Barton at Warren's campaign headquarters:

Sporting a "Keep America great - re-elect Trump 2020" hat and wearing a white sweater with red-white-and-blue Republican Party elephant emblems and matching earrings, 81-year MaryAnn Riley quietly takes sips of her beverage as the hotel ballroom begins to fill with supporters of Greenville businessman John Warren.







The Spartanburg resident was at President Donald Trumps rally Monday in Cayce for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. Today she’s in Greenville supporting McMaster's challenger.







"I like Henry and I think he’s done a good job, and I think the president owed him," but it’s time for a new, younger generation to lead and champion conservative reforms in the state, Riley said.

8:55 p.m.

With 60 percent now reported by AP, McMaster is maintaining a double-digit lead on Warren, 55 percent to 45 percent.

8:30 p.m.

From The State's Avery Wilks at McMaster's election watch party tonight:

A torrential downpour outside Spirit Communications Park in Columbia did little to dampen the mood at Gov. Henry McMaster's runoff night party in the stadium's third-floor club suites.

The Columbia Republican's supporters downed cold beer and hors d'oeuvres as they confidently awaited a McMaster victory over upstart Warren, whom they see as a good candidate not yet ready for prime time.

"He's a people's governor," retired U.S. Army veteran John McLean, 71, said of McMaster. "Not a lobbyist's governor or a senator's governor. Henry is approachable and he listens to the people."

Bob Barnwell, a 71-year-old Army veteran and retired state employee, agreed, and was already looking ahead to the general election.

"I'm feeling pretty confident, but we've got a rough race ahead of us in November," said Barnwell. "I know enough of (state Rep. and Democratic nominee) James Smith to know I don't want him as governor."

Barnwell said he prefers McMaster to Warren because McMaster already knows the ins and outs of state government, while Warren has never worked in government.

8:25 p.m.

With 34 percent now reporting, McMaster maintains a 10-point lead, 55 percent to 45 percent.

8:05 p.m.

With 13 percent of precincts reporting results, McMaster holds a slim lead over Warren, 52 percent to 48 percent, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

7:55 p.m.

From The State's Tom Barton at Warren headquarters tonight:

John Warrens supporters start to file into the gold ballroom at the Westin Poinsett Hotel in downtown Greenville just as polls close.

Warren's supporters, sipping from beer, cocktails and sweet tea, say they're upbeat and expecting a close race, despite President Donald Trump's endorsement and rally Monday in Cayce for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

Richland County high school graduate Will Galloway, 18, said he supports the president "where's he's right, and more often than not he is right." But is supporting Warren because of his focus on fixing state education funding by allocating more money to the classroom, and his background as Marine and conservative business outsider.

"I think that when it comes down to who the president supports — obviously while they're going to be willing to listen to the president — they're also going to make up their own minds," Galloway said. "And I think the president's supporters are going to choose the person who is most like the president in terms of a businessman and a successful entrepreneur and not a career politician" in John Warren.

Trump supporter and Warren backer Melissa Bailey, of Easley, too, said she feels Warren has a good chance.

"I think it was real apparent that (President Trump) didn't say anything negative" about Warren during Monday's rally for McMaster, Bailey said. "Normally, he says negative things immediately, and he didn't say anything negative. That said a lot to me, just based on Trump's way of handling things."

Just Look at what Trump did to Mark Sanford in the First District congressional race, she said.

Bailey sees the president's endorsement as payback for McMaster's early backing of Trump in the 2016 election.

"I think if (Trump) had known John Warren first, he would have felt more closer to him because their backgrounds are similar," she said. "I still think John Warren might pull it off."

7:50 p.m.

With 4 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press has McMaster leading Warren by less than 100 votes. McMaster has 9,830 votes to Warren's 9,746, a virtual tie.

7:45 p.m.

The earliest results in the GOP primary for S.C. governor show John Warren leading Henry McMaster by 53 percent to 47 percent, with less than 1 percent of counties reporting, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

McMaster became governor last year when then-Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become the ambassador to the UN. He was forced into a runoff after the June 12 primary, in which he came first but without the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

Warren was a virtual unknown when he entered the campaign, but he put $3 million of his own money into the campaign to unseat McMaster, and won 28 percent of the vote to come second in the first round. McMaster won 42 percent.

McMaster's chances were boosted on Monday when President Donald Trump flew in to campaign with the governor in Columbia. That rally came just hours before the polls opened on Tuesday.