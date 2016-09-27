For debate organizer, a new priority: crowd control

Debate audiences sometimes seemed to lose all inhibitions this year. They hooted like wrestling fans in March throughout a Republican primary debate in Detroit. They booed and stomped at a Democratic forum the next month in Brooklyn.
Another ugly chapter in a year of lost civility on the presidential campaign trail seemed possible at the first general election debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Monday after Trump threatened over the weekend to invite Gennifer Flowers, who claimed she had an affair with Bill Clinton decades ago. He was responding to a prominent Clinton supporter, billionaire Mark Cuban, who boasted of receiving a front-row seat to the “Humbling at Hofstra.”
But the campaigns and the debate organizer hurried to squelch expectations that the debate, to be held at Hofstra University on Long Island, might resemble the tribal council of a reality show.
Trump’s campaign manager said on Sunday that Flowers would not attend. The Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan independent group that strives to make the head-to-head forums sober affairs, said it was working with the campaigns not to seat provocative guests up front.
Live audiences at the general election debates, unlike those during the primary, have long been seen but not heard. But that tradition seemed threatened by an effort to transfer the gamesmanship of the campaign to the live audience for the debate, which may reach a record-shattering 100 million television viewers.
Frank Fahrenkopf, a chairman of the debate commission, said on Saturday that he would deter either candidate from trying to get under the skin of the other by seating certain guests up front. “We’re going to frown” on that, Fahrenkopf said on CNN.
“We’ve been working with the campaign staffs,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
A debate commission official said there were ways to engineer crowd respect, though he declined to disclose details. Sean Spicer, chief strategist and communications director of the Republican National Committee, said, “The audience is told to refrain from making noise or they will be removed.”
The commission is distributing about 1,000 tickets to the debate, most of them divided among the two campaigns and Hofstra, which may distribute them as they choose. Both Trump, the Republican nominee, and Clinton, his Democratic rival, are inviting hundreds of supporters. A lineup of family members and other friendly faces in the front row is a traditional way to reflect assurance back to the candidates. The debate hall, in a university sports and exhibition complex, includes about 100 seats in a VIP section in front of the stage.
The Clinton campaign on Monday identified four of its guests, including Lauren Manning, an injured survivor of the 9/11 attacks who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, and Anastasia Somoza, a young woman with cerebral palsy who appears in a Clinton television ad.
The Trump campaign said it has invited a survivor of the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, Mark Geist; Karen Vaughn, the mother of a soldier killed in Afghanistan; and two retired generals, Michael T. Flynn and Keith Kellogg.
Hofstra is distributing its block exclusively to students by lottery. About 7,500 students had entered to claim one, said Karla Schuster, a university spokeswoman. The exact number of available seats was in flux as the debate set was being built in the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Hofstra’s allotment in 2008 and 2012, when it also hosted presidential debates, was about 300 tickets.
