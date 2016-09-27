For debate organizer, a new priority: crowd control

1:42 Things t know about Jill Stein Pause

1:42 Things to know about Gary Johnson

1:55 Is it a debate moderator’s job to fact-check?

1:36 Presumptive presidential nominees react to Orlando shooting

9:58 VIDEO: Republican Presidential Candidate John Kasich Exclusive Interview

0:59 Five-week-old Giant Panda cub trying to roll over

1:47 While fighting cancer, Midlands couple hit by devastating theft from business

2:01 Magic Men show coming to Columbia

2:44 Evolution of a Game

1:03 SC mothers speak against gun violence after losing sons