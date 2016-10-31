On the ballot

You must have registered to vote at least 30 days before the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bring identification to the polling place, such as your driver’s license.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., although you may vote absentee through Monday at local election offices,
For more information, go to scvotes.org or call elections offices at (803) 576-2240 in Richland County and (803) 785-8361 in Lexington County.
S.C. Electoral College representatives
In the Palmetto State, whoever wins the presidential election will send that party’s “electors” – bound by the will of voters – to represent them to the 538-member national Electoral College.
If Donald Trump carries South Carolina, Republican electors are Glenn McCall, Matt Moore, Terry Hardesty, Jim Ulmer, Brenda Bedenbaugh, Bill Conley, Shery Smith, Moye Graham and Jerry Rovner.
If Hillary Clinton carries the state, Democratic electors are Jaime Harrison, Kaye Koonce, Katie Catalon, Don Fowler, Sheila McDaniel, Dick Riley, Debbie Gudenas, Clay Middleton and Sara Lisenby.
On the local ballot
Contested races in Richland and Lexington counties:
U.S. House
2nd District (Lexington, Aiken, Barnwell and portions of Richland and Orangeburg):
Republican Joe Wilson (i) and Democrat Arik Bjorn
5th District (Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lancaster, Chester, York, Cherokee, Union and portions of Sumter, Newberry and Spartanburg counties):
Republican Mick Mulvaney (i) and Democrat Fran Person
6th District (Calhoun, Williamsburg, Colleton, Bamberg, Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, and portions of Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, Beaufort, Berkeley and Charleston counties):
Democrat Jim Clyburn (i), Republican Laura Sterling, Prince Charles Mallory of the Green Party and Rich Piotrowski of the Libertarian Party
U.S. Senate
Republican Tim Scott (i), Democrat Thomas Dixon, Bill Beldso of the Constitution Party and Rebel Michael Scarbrough of the American Party
S.C. House
Major political party candidates include:
S.C. Senate
District 22 (Richland and Kershaw counties): Republican Susan Brill and Democrat Mia McLeod
District 26 (Lexington, Calhoun, Aiken and Saluda counties): Democrat Nikki Setzler (i) and Republican Brad Lindsey
S.C. House
District 39 (Lexington and Saluda counties): Republican Cal Forrest and Democrat Tillman Gives
District 75 (Richland County): Republican Kirkman Finlay III (i) and Democrat Tyler Gregg
District 79 (Richland County): Republican Donald Miles and Democrat Ivory Thigpen
District 89 (Lexington County): Democrat Rosemounda “Peggy” Butler and Republican Micah Caskey
District 96 (Lexington County): Republican Kit Spires (i) and Democrat Robert Vanlue
Richland County Council
District 3 (Central Columbia, parts of Forest Acres and Arcadia Lakes): Democrat Yvonne McBride and Republican Michael Greene
District 8 (Northeast Richland and part of Forest Acres): Democrat Jim Manning (i) and Republican Todd Phillips
Richland 1 School Board
Two at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Darrell Black, Otha Dillihay, Avni Gupta-Kagan, Donna Mack, Germon “Mama G.” Miller and Lila Anna Sauls
Richland 2 School Board
Three at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Lindsay Agostini, Anthony “A.J” Bracey, Henry Counts, Monica Elkins-Johnson (i), Kay Harvey, Evangelina Hemphill, Bill McCracken, James Mobley, Keith Powell, Jamie Shadd, Shelley Williams and Milton Wright
Lexington-Richland 5 (Richland side)
One at-large seat elected nonpartisan
Robert Gantt (i)
Lexington County
Coroner: Republican Margaret Fisher (i) and Constitution Party candidate Frank Barron
Lexington 1:
Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Mike Anderson, Anne Marie Green, Jean Haggard (i), Grady Harmon, Brent Powers (i) and Cynthia Smith (i)
Lexington 2
Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Bill Bingham (i), Beth Branham (i), Glen Conwell (i), Cindy Kessler (i), Kevin Key and Ken Scheller
Lexington 3
Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Craig Caughman (i), Stacey Derrick (i), Leon Drafts (i) and Lancer Shull (i)
Lexington 4
Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Daniel Martin (i), Viola McDaniel, Kathy Mixson (i), Chris Pound (i), Doris Simmons (i) and Tim Williams
Lexington-Richland 5 (Lexington portion)
Two at-large seats elected nonpartisan
Michael Cates, Beth Burn Hutchison (i) and Barb Waldman
Lexington 4 referendum
School officials are asking voters to approve borrowing $25.4 million for improvements at Swansea High School. The package includes a performing arts center/meeting auditorium along with renovations of sports facilities and vocational education classrooms. The step is estimated to add $200 to the yearly property tax bill of a home valued at $100,000.
(i) denotes incumbent
Compiled by Clif LeBlanc and Tim Flach
