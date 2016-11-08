Trump wins South Carolina

Residents in solidly Republican South Carolina have chosen billionaire businessman Donald Trump for president.
Trump wins the state’s nine electoral votes Tuesday. He needs 270 to win the presidency.
Gov. Nikki Haley and other Republicans reluctantly supported Trump. Haley initially backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio before saying she’d back Ted Cruz of Texas over Trump.
But when Trump’s nomination became inevitable, the second-term Republican said she’d support her party’s nominee.
Other Republicans, like U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, said they’d back neither Trump nor Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Republicans hold all statewide elected offices in South Carolina and control both legislative chambers. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is the state’s sole Democrat in Congress.
