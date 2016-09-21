Thank Donald Trump Jr. for a news cycle dominated by candy

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are taking it easy on the campaign trail this week while getting ready for the campaign’s next big moment: the first presidential debate. Clinton has only one rally scheduled on Wednesday while Trump has three rallies on his plate prior to Monday’s debate.
That hasn’t stopped the political barbs, however. Trump accused Clinton of copying his rallies while Clinton attacked Trump after the Washington Post reported that Trump used money from his charitable foundation to settle lawsuits.
Trump is "a fraud who believes the rules don't apply to him," the Clinton campaign said.
A photo shared by Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter continues to draw attention. And the refugee who took it speaks out.
Clinton weighed in on the shooting of an unarmed black man in Oklahoma, calling the act “intolerable” while Trump was uncharacteristically silent.
George H.W. Bush mulls voting for Clinton, and Clinton isn’t attracting the same donors that Obama did.
Getting amped for the debate
Clinton was off the campaign trail on Tuesday, and Trump predictably went after the Democratic nominee on Twitter
Hillary Clinton is taking the day off again, she needs the rest. Sleep well Hillary - see you at the debate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2016
Trump is also tamping down his schedule in the next few days, with only three rallies scheduled before Monday’s first debate in Long Island.
"I am going to do my very best to communicate as clearly and fearlessly as I can in the face of the insults and the attacks and the bullying and the bigotry that we have seen coming from my opponent," Clinton said Tuesday. "I can take that kind of stuff. I have been at this, I understand it is a contact sport."
I understand it is a contact sport
Hillary Clinton on the debates
Trump uses his charity to pay off lawsuits
Donald Trump has lots of lawsuits, and lots of settlements. But in at least four instances, Trump used his foundation to use charitable donations as court dispute settlements.
"Trump is using his charities to benefit his businesses, which is against the law," Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold said.
Trump has yet to respond.
The questions I sent @realDonaldTrump's folks for Trump Fdn story. Nothing yet. Note my Q mis-stated Mar-a-Lago fines: right # was $120K. pic.twitter.com/xHb2DGhnab— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) September 20, 2016
Trump Jr. Tweet spawns news cycle dominated by...candy
On Monday evening, Donald Trump Jr. made a Tweet. On Tuesday, Twitter was ablaze with jokes, analysis and the revelation that the photographer behind the photo is actually a refugee.
This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016
“Skittles are candy. Refugees are people,” a Skittles PR rep said. “We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy.”
Vox did the math on Trump Jr.’s Tweet.
Clinton calls Oklahoma shooting “intolerable”
A criminal investigation was opened into the shooting of an unarmed black man in Oklahoma and Clinton was quick to condemn the actions of the police officers.
"We've got to tackle systemic racism,” Clinton said. “This horrible shooting again - how many times do we have to see this in our country?"
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a separate investigation.
Not only is #TerenceCrutcher shot, there's not even the slightest concern whether he's even alive. #notright https://t.co/IvKGcQwelP— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) September 20, 2016
Links of note
Why families of 9/11 victims feel betrayed by Obama (McClatchy)
Elizabeth Warren tells Wells Fargo CEO: ‘You should resign’ (McClatchy)
Don’t blame millennials for this election. Blame baby boomers (New Republic)
NH Senator Ayotte waffles on Trump (McClatchy)
