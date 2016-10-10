Athletes and coaches say their ‘locker room talk’ is not like Trump’s

In the wake of last night’s debate, in which Donald Trump defended his explicit and lewd comments about groping women without their consent as “locker room talk,” pro athletes and coaches are coming out to let it be known: They haven’t heard anything like what Trump said in their locker rooms.
Among those speaking out against the characterization were several big names, including Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, former NBA player Jason Collins and reporter Alex Flanagan.
All this heavy breathing seems more locker room-esque than anything #debate— Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) October 10, 2016
What do @realDonaldTrump & @GovPenceIN talk about? Oh I know-#lockerroom talk. & Donald what's with the snorting? Breathe thru your mouth https://t.co/FCZHzZCq36— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) October 10, 2016
I know Trump means "locker room talk" as a metaphor, but does he realize that kind of talk isn't acceptable even in the locker room? #debate— Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) October 10, 2016
But the protests also came from across leagues, with Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Doolittle, Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Rogers, Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme and Olympic hurdler Queen Harrison all expressing outrage.
As an athlete, I've been in locker rooms my entire adult life and uh, that's not locker room talk.— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) October 10, 2016
Locker room?— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 10, 2016
I'm offended as an athlete that @realDonaldTrump keeps using this "locker room talk" as an excuse.— Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) October 10, 2016
Please stop saying "locker room talk"— Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) October 10, 2016
"Locker room talk", "Boys will be boys", "Harmless banter". These are not valid excuses for behavior. Never have been, never will be.— Queen Harrison (@goQueengo) October 10, 2016
Meanwhile, TMZ interviewed Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who made it clear that throughout his 29-year career as a coach and player, he has never anything like what Trump said, saying, “that’s a new one to me.”
On social media, the hashtags #LockerRoomTalkIn5Words and #NotMyLockerRoom have taken off, with tens of thousands of tweets mocking the Republican candidate.
#LockerRoomTalkIn5Words Dear God, who's wearing Axe?— GhostBree (@goatbree) October 10, 2016
What a nice locker room! #LockerRoomTalkIn5Words— Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) October 10, 2016
I ran track & field thru college and beyond. I never once said or heard people talk about sexually assaulting women. #NotMyLockerRoom— Christian Spicer (@spicer) October 10, 2016
Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Conley had the last word, however, with this tweet.
Just for reference. I work in a locker room (every day)... that is not locker room talk. Just so you know...— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 10, 2016
