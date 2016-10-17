It’s Monday, so bring on the latest batch of presidential polls

With the election 22 days away, it’s a poll watchers’ paradise.
Or perdition, depending upon your level of patience at this point in the race.
New surveys keep rolling in every day: from this swing state, from that tried-and-true red state possibly shading blue.
Three weeks to go and it looks now like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are tied in two key battlegrounds, North Carolina and Nevada, and with the Republican nominee ahead by four percentage points in Ohio, according to a CNN/ORC survey.
Meanwhile, a new Politico/Morning Consult survey shows that Trump’s persistent warning that the election is “rigged” and could be stolen from him appears to have become a concern among a significant portion of registered voters. The poll showed that 41 percent either strongly or somewhat agree with his claim.
At the same time, the poll found that 80 percent of registered voters believe that their votes will be accurately counted.
