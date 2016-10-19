The final presidential debate is upon us

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
The two presidential candidates are in very different positions ahead of Wednesday night’s final presidential debate.
Hillary Clinton has laid low, prepping from her New York home while her staff deals with the fallout from constant WikiLeaks revelations.
Donald Trump has doubled down on his rhetoric that the election and media are “rigged” against him.
“The media is trying to rig the election by giving credence, and this is so true, by giving credence to false stories that have no validity and making the front page,” Trump said at a rally this week.
Trump continues make headlines with his debate invitations, as Barack Obama’s half brother Malik Obama will attend the debate on Trump’s behalf. Malik, who was born in Kenya, announced his support for Trump this summer.
Third presidential debates are typically the least exciting, but an increasingly defensive Trump could come out swinging in an effort to curtail Clinton’s newfound popularity in typically Republican states like Arizona.
A naked statue of Clinton in New York City caused a stir within minutes, much like a naked Donald Trump statue that was stolen in Miami.
Clinton continues to court young voters and former Bernie Sanders supporters around the country, making a play for voters Trump has said will support him on November 8.
Speaking of Election Day, the polls are increasingly trending towards a Clinton win, and potentially a landslide.
The polls open nationally in 19 days. Let’s get started.
The last presidential debate is here
It’s the same drill as before, Clinton and Trump will meet on stage for the final time at 9pm EDT and the cable networks will have the pundits out in force from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Here’s a guide to all of your viewing options, from social media to cable TV.
Clinton is at home in New York, studying and preparing for ways to deal with a potentially aggressive Trump. The Democratic nominee has not made an official appearance since Friday, as WikiLeaks releases more emails from Clinton campaign chief John Podesta.
Inviting Obama’s half brother is another jab at the president and Clinton, but not all of Obama’s half siblings approve.
“I love my brothers, but no one member represents the Obamas,” said another half brother, Mark Obama Ndesandjo. “Others in my family and I do not support my brother Malik’s position on Mr. Trump.”
Trump continues to make public appearances in the lead up to the debate, and on Tuesday he announced an additional policy proposal—Congressional term limits.
“If I'm elected president, I will push for a Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tuesday afternoon. “Right? They've been talking about that for years.”
If I'm elected president, I will push for a Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress. Donald Trump
Trump also said on Tuesday Washington is a swamp that needs to be drained.
I will Make Our Government Honest Again -- believe me. But first, I'm going to have to #DrainTheSwamp in DC. https://t.co/m1lMAQPnIb— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2016
Naked statues in NYC cause a stir
A naked statue of Hillary Clinton mysteriously appeared in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, and it evoked markedly different reaction from passerby than a naked Donald Trump statue that appeared in August.
A largely jovial group of onlookers took selfies with Trump’s statue but Clinton’s statue didn’t fare as well. A woman purposely knocked down the statue and sat on it to prevent others from picking it back up.
“This lady shows up and tips it over and starts assaulting anyone who tried to put it back up!,” Gene H., 39, told the New York Daily News.
Clinton continues to court young voters
Young voters will overwhelmingly support Clinton on Election Day, but she needs to run up the margins with millennials to help down-ballot candidates and overcome the perception that she is a widely disliked candidate.
Clinton has brought out star-powered surrogates in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania to speak on college campuses about the importance of getting out the millennial vote.
“I spend a lot of time talking with and listening to young people,” Clinton said at a recent rally at Wayne State University in Detroit. “And I know that it is sometimes a little bit challenging to figure out what is going on. Who should I believe? What do I need to know? But trust your heart. Trust your heart, because if we work together, we can make this country what we know it will be and should be.”
Clinton, who still lags with young voters compared to Barack Obama, is spending $30 million on digital ads at places like Twitter, Spotify and Pandora, engaging in Facebook Live chats and pivoting to issues like college debt on the stump.
We need to make college debt-free. You shouldn't have to take out loans (or more drastic measures) to attend college https://t.co/Z1k6gqfg53— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 13, 2016
The polls aren’t looking good for Trump
The Republican nominee continues to assert that the election is “rigged” against him, and Barack Obama had a curt message for Trump on Tuesday.
“You start whining before the game is even over?” Obama asked an imaginary Trump during a presser in the White House Rose Garden with Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi. “If, whenever things are going bad for you and you lose, you start blaming somebody else? You don’t have what it takes to do this job.”
Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio remain tight, but Trump trails in major polls across the country.
