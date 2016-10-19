Trumps and Clintons skip traditional handshakes before presidential debate

The bitter, vitriolic and vicious presidential campaign claimed another traditional act of civility Wednesday, as Melania Trump and Bill Clinton skipped the usual pre-debate handshake, instead proceeding directly to their family boxes without speaking.
The two spouses had previously greeted each other before both of the previous debates, and Bill Clinton had also shook the hands of several other Trump family members.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton skipped their own handshake prior to the second debate, though they did shake hands afterward. The two went straight to their podiums at the start of the final debate without shaking hands.
The Clinton campaign was the one that pushed for the spouses to not shake hands, an apparent response to the Trump campaign’s plan before the second debate to have three women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault sit in the Trump family box. As a result, the Trump camp hoped, the women and Clinton would come in direct contact, according to the New York Times.
That scheme was quashed by the Commission on Presidential Debates, who blocked the women from sitting with the Trumps. But the Clinton camp is not letting the incident pass.
“We did take note of the stunt they tried to pull in the second debate,” a Clinton aide told CNN. “And so, if they don't want to take seriously this sort of gesture of civility that has become a tradition, then we don't see the need to afford them a platform.”
