Justin Timberlake wanted to encourage people to vote. He could go to jail for it

Music superstar and actor Justin Timberlake was doing his part to get out the vote, posting a selfie from his early voting location in Memphis, Tenn., and encouraging his 37.1 million followers on Instagram to #excerciseyourrighttovote.
But Timberlake’s polling place selfie violated a Tennessee law signed in 2015 by Gov. Bill Haslam. The law “prohibits voters from using cell phones and other electronic devices for telephone conversations, recording, or taking photographs or videos while inside the polling location.” The one-page bill does not spell out a specific punishment.
But TMZ reports that Timberlake, 35, could face 30 days in jail, though it notes that no one has been prosecuted under the law.
Timberlake did not reveal who he voted for in the presidential contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, but he and and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, hosted a fundraiser for Clinton in August.
Timberlake is best known for his hits “SexyBack,” “Cry Me A River” and “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” He’s also starred in movies, including “The Social Network.”
