October 26, 2016 1:28 PM

Barbra Streisand sends cash to Carolina Senate hopeful

By Greg Gordon

Democrats. Democrats who need money, are the luckiest people, because they have Barbra Streisand in their corner.

The singing idol and actress last month sent $1,500 to the North Carolina Senate campaign of Deborah Ross, who is in a tight race with two-term Republican Sen. Richard Burr that could determine which party controls Congress’ upper chamber for the next two years.

Streisand has long been a reliable donor to Democrats. Since 1991, she has contributed at least $791,660 to congressional and presidential candidates, as well as party committees, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

