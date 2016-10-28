These coal companies went broke, yet they found money to give to candidates

The political action committees of coal companies currently or recently in bankruptcy have spent more than $800,000 into state and federal campaigns this year, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
The PACs of the largest three, Alpha Natural Resources, Arch Coal and Peabody Energy, put more than $659,000 into federal races. Those companies and another, Patriot Coal, put more than $165,000 into state races.
At the state and federal level, contributions from these PACs are heavily tilted toward Republicans. The donors are employees of the companies.
Domestic coal has been slammed by an abundance of cheaper natural gas, depressed demand and prices and regulatory pressures.
According to FEC filings, the PAC of Peabody Energy, the world’s largest coal producer, has spent $85,000 to support federal candidates. This includes $10,000 to the National Mining Association’s PAC and $6,000 to the Republican National Committee.
Peabody’s PAC also gave $5,000 each to the campaign committees of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican House candidate Liz Cheney of Wyoming and the leadership PAC of Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.
St. Louis-based Peabody filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
The PAC of Alpha Natural Resources, based in Bristol, Va., spent $231,500 to support federal candidates. The PAC also invested more than $100,000 in state candidates in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Alpha filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2015 and exited in July.
Arch’s PAC has spent $343,000 to support federal candidates, including $30,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, $10,000 to the Republican National Committee and $10,000 to the National Mining Association’s PAC.
Arch’s PAC also gave $10,000 to the campaigns of Kentucky Republican Rep. Hal Rogers, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee; and Illinois Republican Rep. John Shimkus, who could become chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the next Congress.
St. Louis-based Arch filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January and exited earlier this month.
Patriot Coal sold most of its assets last year to Blackhawk Mining, based in Lexington, Ky., after filing for bankruptcy protection twice.
