Long lines, extended waits greet early Richland voters

Long lines and extended waits greeted voters at many Richland County polling places early Tuesday amid reports of high turnout, though no problems had emerged in the first hours of voting.
Horrell Hill in eastern Richland County reported “extremely long lines” Tuesday and high turnout as voters tried to cast ballots before work and in some cases to beat the rush.
Expectations of brisk turnouts abound throughout the metropolitan area.
A one-hour wait was reported at the Keenan precinct around 8 a.m., and lines were out the door at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church in St. Andrews at 7:30. Voters started lining up before 6:30 a.m. at Trenholm Park.
By 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, 231 votes had been cast at Pacific Memorial Park, while 477 people had voted by that same time at Dutch Fork Middle School.
The Richland County election office planned updates throughout the day, with the first at 10:30 a.m.
Check back for updates on voting throughout the day. The polls close at 7 p.m.
Contributing: Staff and field reports
Roddie Burris: 803-771-8398
