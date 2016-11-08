Elections 2016

November 8, 2016 9:56 AM

Hear from voters about their election experience in the Midlands

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

Millions of Americans will head to the polls today to cast their votes, changing (or keeping) who will take over federal, state and local offices.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the people who voted in the Columbia area:

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Election 2016, in (just over) 4 minutes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos