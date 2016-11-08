Richland polling places quieter after early morning rush; few issues reported

Long lines and extended waits greeted voters first thing Tuesday morning at many Richland County polling places, though no major problems had emerged so far, the county elections director said.
Ten voting machine issues were reported Tuesday morning, mostly due to the cooler temperatures, Samuel Selph said in the first of several voting briefings planned throughout the day. He said the issues were resolved quickly, and they did not prevent anyone from casting a ballot.
Selph said long lines were reported as polls opened Tuesday, with voters trying to cast ballots before they went to work. But by mid-morning, reports showed many of the wait times were minimal, if at all.
Horrell Hill in eastern Richland County reported “extremely long lines” Tuesday and high turnout as voters tried to cast ballots before work. A one-hour wait was reported at the Keenan precinct around 8 a.m., and lines were out the door at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church in St. Andrews at 7:30. Voters started lining up before 6:30 a.m. at Trenholm Park.
Selph said all indications so far are that the county will not have a record voter turnout but more of a typical one – though that depends what happens the rest of the day. Polls close at 7 p.m.
By 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, 231 votes had been cast at Pacific Memorial Park, where there are 1,322 registered voters. At Dutch Fork Middle School, 477 of 1,295 registered voters had cast ballots by that same time.
The Richland County election office planned updates throughout the day, with the first at 10:30 a.m.
Check back for updates on voting throughout the day.
