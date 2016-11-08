Live results: Trump wins Indiana and Kentucky as polls begin closing

A long campaign ends today as voters decide whether Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States or Hillary Clinton will be, and whether the balance of power in Congress will change. There are 12 gubernatorial elections and many state and local races to watch, including ballot initiatives on marijuana.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST in six states, including the presidential battleground of Virginia. Trump scored his first wins of the night in Indiana and Kentucky. Results are too close to call in Georgia and South Carolina, while Vermont might be more favorable to Hillary Clinton.
Polls were scheduled to close in closely contested North Carolina at 7:30, but they may remain open in one county due to a computer glitch. Ohio and West Virginia polls are expected to close as scheduled.
Voters continue to wait in long lines in North Carolina and across the country. In south Florida, two precinct workers were fired for failing to stand in the proper places. And in Nevada, a judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s request in an early voting suit.
Results will appear below.
Comments