Trump adviser says he has written acceptance and concession speeches

An adviser to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told reporters at Trump’s election party Tuesday that Trump has written both acceptance and concession speeches, a sharp reversal from the candidate’s previous statements that he would keep the nation “in suspense” over his decision to accept the election’s results.
As the polls began to close Tuesday and CNN reported that Trump’s aides were not feeling optimistic, former reality star turned political adviser Omarosa Manigault said the Republican has speeches ready for both possible results.
Omarosa, holding court at Trump election party, says he's written both acceptance and concession speeches. pic.twitter.com/jKA1525czY— Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) November 9, 2016
Anonymous Trump aide to CNN: "It will take a miracle for us to win."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2016
At the third presidential debate, Trump shocked political pundits by saying he would “keep you in suspense,” as to whether he would accept the results of the election if he lost. He later told supporters in a rally that he would accept the results “if I win.”
Trump has repeatedly claimed that the system is rigged against him, and Tuesday morning told The Washington Post he was undecided if he would recognize a call from TV networks about the election’s results.
Asked whether he would concede if the networks call the election for Clinton, Trump responded: "We'll see what happens."— Robert Costa (@costareports) November 8, 2016
Trump’s running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, had said before the debate that the campaign that he and Trump would “respect the will of the American people.” Afterward, he amended that statement to say the Republican ticket would accept the election’s result if there is a “clear outcome,” but added that the campaign was retaining its right to challenge disputed results.
Manigault told reporters she has not read either speech from Trump, but the fact that Trump would give one at all goes against prior speculation that, should he lose, he would delegate the task to Pence.
