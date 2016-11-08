Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb voted in for seventh term

Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb reclaimed his seat for a seventh term as the county’s chief law enforcement officer Tuesday, winning the election with 18,253 votes (59 percent).
“I’m just glad it’s near over,” Cribb said, celebrating with friends and family in an election party at Frank’s Outback & Bar in Pawley’s Island as all but one precinct reported him as a clear winner. “I’m happy.”
Cribb’s Democratic opponent Darryel C. Carr finished the race for sheriff with 11,956 votes (38.65 percent) and his Independent challenger Birt K. Adams finished with 710 votes (2.29 percent).
Election results are unofficial until all votes pass through a final canvass.
This was Cribb’s third time running against Carr for the seat.
A native of Georgetown County, Cribb has 43 years of law enforcement experience. The top three issues he said he wanted to tackle were continuing to improve Georgetown County’s crime clearance rates that he said “far exceed national and state levels;” continuing to keep his office as an accredited law enforcement agency; and keeping the public informed through citizen academies.
During his watch, Cribb established the Georgetown County Re-entry program, established more than 30 neighborhood watch programs and set up the Safe Families initiative to combat domestic violence.
Cribb said he wanted to “thank the ones that supported me, who keep on supporting me and I’ll do my best to do the right thing.”
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments