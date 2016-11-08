Hilton Head incumbents win, say they will focus on Hurricane Matthew recovery

Incumbents David Ames and Marc Grant will keep their seats on the Town of Hilton Head Island Council.
Ames faced challenger Ryan James McAvoy in Ward 3, winning by 73 percent of the vote with all six precincts reporting as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to unofficial results. Ames received 1,551 votes and McAvoy, 559 votes, unofficial totals showed.
“Obviously I am pleased and I’m grateful,” Ames said. “I think people know how much this community means to me and support me because of that.”
Ames said Town Council has to continue supporting the community as it works to recover following Hurricane Matthew.
“I am tremendously optimistic of what this community can do to repair the environment, expand the economy and make it a better place for its citizens,” Ames said. “You absolutely have to be optimistic; you have to rebuild the physical community, but more importantly the spirit of the community.”
Community planning has been a focus of Ames since he won his seat in a special May election, replacing Lee Edwards. Ames has advocated for a vision process focused on community input.
That process could help the town tackle a workforce shortage along with a plan to shape the future of the island, Ames previously has said.
Grant reclaimed his seat taking 79 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. He had 891 votes with challenger Ibrahim Abdul-Malik collecting 230 votes, according to unofficial totals.
“I am very happy tonight,” Grant said. “This is a great opportunity for us to move Ward 1 forward and address some of the issues there.”
Town Council should focus on helping those affected by Hurricane Matthew including those displaced by the storm, Grant said Tuesday.
It also should address storm water issues Ward 1 faced during the storm, he said.
“We need to find ways to help flood water leave people’s property quickly in case of future storms,” Grant said.
Grant has supported the expansion of sewers and improvements to roads in Ward 1 throughout the past four years.
Laws that limit native islanders from passing down property to heirs is another issue the town faces, he said. He also said funding to preserve Mitchelville is at the top of his priority list.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
