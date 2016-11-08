Sunday alcohol passes easily in Chester and Lancaster counties

Budweiser and Miller High Life soon will be able to be purchased on the same day that most people go to church in Chester and Lancaster counties, after voters overwhelmingly approved Sunday alcohol sales in both counties Tuesday.
Beer, wine, and liquor will soon be sold seven days a week in the counties where businesses wanted to compete with nearby York County and North Carolina for lucrative Sunday sales. Religious groups and other social conservatives opposed the measure, but voters in both counties passed it.
In Chester County, Sunday booze won by more than 20 percentage points, with about 8,000 voters – more than 60 percent – approving the change.
In Lancaster County, growing in population in the Indian Land area where it borders both York County in South Carolina and Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, the margin was even larger. More than 16,000 voters, almost 64 percent, opted for Sunday sales.
