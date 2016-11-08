School board members elected in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, York

More than a dozen York County residents were chosen Tuesday to lead their local school districts.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, a mix of incumbents and new candidates will take office in 2017.
Rock Hill
The seven-member Rock Hill school board saw four seats up for election. At-large board member Terry Hutchinson held a wide lead against challenger Tyrie Rowell with almost half of precincts reported.
An automotive mechanic, Hutchinson has been on the board since 2012. He served as a volunteer and firefighter before coming to Rock Hill.
Windy Cole held an almost two-to-one advantage against challenger Hank Hammond for Seat 5 in Rock Hill, though only one of 12 precincts had reported as of press time. Either winner would be a new addition to the board.
College instructor Elizabeth “Ann” Reid and retired teacher Mildred Douglas both won seats unopposed. Both incumbents have been on the board since 2000.
Fort Mill
Board newcomers Kristy Spears and Scott Frattaroli earned the most votes in Fort Mill, followed by incumbent Tom Audette. Those three winners finished ahead of incumbent Pam Martin and challengers Chad Meyer, Don Elliott and Terrin Boddie.
Spears, 48, led the field. Spears attended Fort Mill schools and has a child at Gold Hill Middle School. She is retired from Bank of America. She volunteered in support of the most recent bond referendum in Fort Mill.
Frattaroli, 43, is a former teacher and school administrator with 19 years spent in the Fort Mill district. He helped open several elementary schools as principal. He now works in corporate training for TD Bank. Frattaroli has two children in the district.
Audette, 53, is an area manager with AT&T who came from Charlotte eight years ago. He was first elected in 2012. He has three children in the school district now.
Clover
In Clover, incumbent Liz Johnson won 753 more votes, or 53 percent, to win against challenger Dennis Cameron for Seat 3, with all 20 precincts reporting. Jay Young led Jessica Cominsky Cody by almost 480 votes, almost 52 percent, for an at-large seat.
Johnson, 70, was appointed to fill an unexpired board term before winning her seat in the 2012 election. Johnson is a retired public school music teacher and coordinator of SJJACKSON Enrichment Center. She also is a church musician.
Young, 38, of Lake Wylie runs Prudential in Lake Wylie. A 1996 graduate of Clover High School, he has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Campbell University. His wife, Courtney, is a first-grade teacher at Oakridge Elementary where two of his daughters attend. Their third daughter is at preschool at Clover Presbyterian Church.
Ginger Marr, 45, who ran unsuccessfully for Seat 3 on the board in 2012, now will take Seat 4 following her unopposed win Tuesday. She is manager of presidential relations and special projects at Queens University of Charlotte. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Winthrop.
York
There wasn’t much drama to the school board races in York, where all four seats up for vote featured single-candidate contests. Newcomers Maria Duncan and Austin Dawkins will join incumbents Chris Revels and Chris Stephenson on the board.
