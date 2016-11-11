Hillary Clinton still has a chance to win the presidency, petition claims

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning Pause

4:12 Election 2016, in (just over) 4 minutes

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:43 Obama calls out Trump on allegations of 'rigged' election - Election Rewind

1:32 There's a vice presidential debate Tuesday. Really.

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

1:42 Things to know about Jill Stein

1:42 Things to know about Gary Johnson

1:55 Is it a debate moderator’s job to fact-check?

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

0:54 Hecklers for Sanders disrupt start of the DNC