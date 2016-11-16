Feinstein takes center stage in Supreme Court fight as top Democrat on Judiciary

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California will become the highest ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee when the new Congress convenes, putting her at the center of the upcoming fight over confirming President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court.
The move makes Feinstein one of the highest profile members of a Democratic Party searching for answers after losing the presidency and failing to prevent the Republicans from keeping control of the Senate and House.
“When President-elect Trump is willing to support responsible policies and nominees, I’ll hear him out, but this committee has a vital role to protect the Constitution and scrutinize policies, senior officials and judges very carefully, and that’s what we intend to do,” Feinstein said. “We simply won’t stand aside and watch the tremendous successes achieved over the past eight years be swept away or allow our nation’s most vulnerable populations to be targeted.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, in addition to its role in confirming judicial nominees, works on issues including immigration, crime and terrorism, privacy and technology.
Feinstein expressed hope that she can work with Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on bipartisan solutions. The committee’s work, though, is likely to get off to a bruising start with Trump nominees.
“One of our first orders of business will be the consideration of a new attorney general and a new Supreme Court justice,” Feinstein said. “After the unprecedented and disrespectful treatment of Merrick Garland ‑ a moderate judge who should have been quickly confirmed ‑ the committee will pay very close attention to proposed nominees to ensure the fundamental constitutional rights of Americans are protected.”
Feinstein was an outspoken critic of Senate Republicans’ refusal to hold hearings to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Garland to replace the deceased Justice Antonin Scalia.
Feinstein’s new position on the judiciary committee means that she’ll give up her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which goes to Mark Warner of Virginia.
She replaces Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont as ranking Democrat on the judiciary committee. Leahy takes the top Democratic position on the appropriations committee, which considers all government spending bills.
